OSCOR GREEN - The Fastest, Most Reliable Bug Detector For Professional Security Sweeps

Endoacustica is proud to introduce the OSCOR GREEN, a state-of-the-art bug detector and spectrum analyzer designed for fast, accurate detection of hidden surveillance devices. With an industry-leading sweep speed of 24GHz per second, this advanced tool sets a new standard in RF (radio frequency) scanning technology, making it ideal for professionals who demand precision, speed, and reliability when conducting electronic sweeps.

The OSCOR GREEN is not just another signal detector-it's a complete spectrum analysis system built for real-world security challenges. Whether you're protecting corporate secrets, securing government facilities, or investigating potential eavesdropping in private spaces, this device gives you the power to detect even the most sophisticated wireless bugs, hidden microphones, GPS trackers, and unauthorized video transmitters.

What Does the OSCOR GREEN Do?

At its core, the OSCOR GREEN scans the radio frequency spectrum from 10kHz up to 24GHz, identifying any active transmitting devices that could be used for spying. Its ultra-fast sweep capability means it can cover the entire range in seconds-much faster than traditional handheld detectors-allowing users to quickly rule out threats or pinpoint suspicious signals with confidence.

Equipped with AM, FM, SSB, sub-carrier, and video demodulation, the device doesn't just detect signals-it allows you to listen to and analyze them. This is critical when determining whether a detected signal comes from a legitimate source (like Wi-Fi or Bluetooth) or something more concerning, such as a covert listening device. The integrated 8.4-inch touchscreen display provides clear visual feedback of the RF environment, showing signal strength, frequency, and modulation type in real time.

Additional features include:

. Dynamic range of 90dB for high sensitivity and minimal interference

. Built-in speakers and headphone output (with low-leakage headphones included)

. Support for NTSC, PAL, and SECAM video formats

. Rechargeable lithium-ion battery offering 2–3 hours of portable operation

. Universal power supply and rugged carrying case for field use

Who Is It For?

The OSCOR GREEN is designed for security professionals, law enforcement agencies, corporate investigators, executive protection teams, and private consultants who require a trusted tool for electronic countermeasures (TSCM), commonly known as "bug sweeping."

It's especially valuable in high-stakes environments where confidentiality is paramount-such as boardrooms, diplomatic offices, legal firms, and secure residential properties. Because it operates without requiring root access, jailbreaking, or software installation on target devices, it remains a fully non-invasive and legally compliant solution.

Unlike mobile apps or basic RF detectors, the OSCOR GREEN does not rely on assumptions or indirect indicators. It directly analyzes the electromagnetic spectrum, giving users definitive evidence of transmission activity. This makes it indispensable for formal investigations, due diligence checks, and ongoing site monitoring.

Why Is It Trusted?

Trust in the OSCOR GREEN comes from three key areas: performance, support, and expertise.

First, its technical specifications are unmatched in the commercial market. With a displayed average noise level (DANL) of -110dBm (when using the preamp), it can detect extremely weak signals that other devices miss. Its auto-switching antenna system ensures optimal coverage across the full frequency range, while multiple attenuation settings prevent overload in dense RF environments.

Second, Endoacustica stands behind every unit with free pre-sale consultation and post-sale training and technical support. Customers receive personalized guidance before purchase to ensure the device meets their needs, followed by operational training so they can use it effectively from day one. This level of service is rare in the industry and reflects Endoacustica's commitment to customer success.

Finally, the OSCOR GREEN has been field-tested by security experts worldwide and is recognized for its durability, accuracy, and ease of use. It requires no rooting, jailbreaking, or special permissions-making it both legally sound and operationally simple.