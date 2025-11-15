Wooko Joins Forces With Fastercapital To Revolutionize Global Travel Booking

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 15, 2025 12:54 am - Wookco partners with FasterCapital EquityPilot to accelerate its innovative travel booking platform targeting Asia and Latin America's growing OTA market.

Wookco and FasterCapital Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Travel Booking Innovation

Bangkok, Thailand & Dubai, UAE– Sep 04, 2025

Wookco, a pioneering online travel agency (OTA) platform offering tours, accommodations, airport transfers, eSIM internet, and travel insurance, today announced its strategic partnership with FasterCapital through the EquityPilot program. This collaboration aims to fast-track Wookco's growth across Asia and Latin America by leveraging FasterCapital's global resources and expertise to address critical market gaps in travel booking technology.

Market Opportunity & Problem Statement

The global travel industry is rebounding rapidly, with Asia and Latin America emerging as high-growth markets projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030. Despite this growth, travelers face persistent challenges such as opaque pricing and unreliable booking platforms. Wookco addresses these pain points by offering a transparent, user-friendly platform that enables real-time price comparisons and secure payments. The OTA space remains highly competitive, yet fragmented, leaving significant white space for innovative startups like Wookco to capture market share by solving customer frustrations around price sensitivity and website stability.

Startup Solution & Differentiation

Wookco's platform uniquely combines a marketplace and direct supplier model, enabling users to save money while booking tours, accommodations, and travel services across 430 destinations in 117+ countries. Key features include an intuitive interface, secure direct payments to suppliers, and dynamic price and promotion tracking updated daily. Since launching in July 2025, Wookco has onboarded over 100 suppliers and gained early customer trust, validating its value proposition. This technology-driven approach positions Wookco as a differentiated player with defensible advantages in speed, pricing transparency, and supplier integration.

FasterCapital Partnership Value

Through the EquityPilot program, FasterCapital provides Wookco with strategic mentorship, technical support, and capital-raising guidance tailored to travel tech startups. FasterCapital's rigorous selection process ensures only high-potential ventures like Wookco join its portfolio, leveraging a global network to accelerate market entry and scale. This partnership is expected to fast-track Wookco's product development and expand its supplier base, enabling a faster path to market leadership in key emerging regions.

Executive Quotes

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, stated:

“Wookco exemplifies the kind of innovative travel tech startup that can redefine how consumers book and experience travel in emerging markets. Their focus on transparent pricing and seamless supplier integration aligns perfectly with our investment thesis. We are excited to support Wookco through our EquityPilot program as they scale and capture significant market share.”

Nattarat Klinkanha, Founder and CEO of Wookco, added:

“Our partnership with FasterCapital is a pivotal milestone that validates our vision to transform travel booking with technology. With their support, we will accelerate our growth trajectory, expand into new markets, and continue delivering exceptional value to travelers and suppliers alike.”

Growth Trajectory & Future Plans

Wookco plans to leverage this partnership to enhance platform features, onboard an additional 300+ suppliers by Q1 2026, and expand marketing efforts across Asia and Latin America. The startup is actively raising $500,000 in seed funding to fuel product development and scale operations. Long-term, Wookco aims to become a global leader in travel booking technology by continuously innovating and adapting to evolving market dynamics.

About Wookco

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Thailand with roots in Estonia, Wookco is a tech-driven OTA platform specializing in tours, accommodations, airport transfers, eSIM internet, and travel insurance. Serving over 117 countries and 430 destinations, Wookco's mission is to deliver transparent, secure, and cost-effective travel booking solutions tailored to emerging markets in Asia and Latin America.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.



Media Contact:

Rasha Almasri

...

+1 (512) 400-0256