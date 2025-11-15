Readybid Hosts Global Webinar Series On The Future Of Hotel Sourcing Automation

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 15, 2025 6:53 am - Topics will include automation best practices, sustainable sourcing, and the role of AI in corporate travel management.

San Diego, CA - 15 November 2025:

ReadyBid, the industry's leading hotel RFP and hotel sourcing platform, has announced the launch of its Global Webinar Series 2025, designed to educate corporate travel and procurement professionals on the next era of hotel procurement automation and digital transformation.

Connecting the Global Travel Procurement Community

The multi-session virtual event, themed“Reimagining Hotel Sourcing for a Data-Driven Future,” will feature ReadyBid executives, technology experts, and industry thought leaders. Topics will include automation best practices, sustainable sourcing, and the role of AI in corporate travel management.

“Our goal is to share knowledge and empower travel buyers with actionable strategies,” said Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid.“This series is about showing how technology can simplify hotel RFP processes, enhance transparency, and optimize global hotel sourcing.”

Showcasing Innovation and Collaboration

The webinar will spotlight ReadyBid's newest tools - including its Predictive Analytics Engine, sustainability dashboards, and smart hotel RFP templates - offering live demonstrations of how corporations can bid on hotels efficiently while achieving measurable savings and compliance.

Participants will also hear from ReadyBid clients who have successfully transformed their hotel bidding and hotel procurement workflows using the platform's automation capabilities.

Driving Thought Leadership in Business Travel

The event reaffirms ReadyBid's commitment to educating and connecting the global business travel management community through innovation, collaboration, and data intelligence. Registration for the series is now open to travel managers, TMCs, and hotel partners worldwide.

“The future of hotel sourcing depends on knowledge sharing and innovation,” Friedmann added.“ReadyBid is proud to lead that conversation.”

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a San Diego–based provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology. Its automation-driven solutions help corporations, suppliers, and TMCs streamline hotel procurement, improve efficiency, and drive measurable impact across global travel programs.

