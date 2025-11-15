403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vikrant Joshi, Principal, Vivekanand Education Society Polytechnic, Honoured With ISTE Best Principal (Diploma) 2025 Award
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 14th November, 2025: Vivekanand Education Society Polytechnic (VESP) is proud to announce that Vikrant Joshi, Principal, VESP, has been awarded the prestigious Indian Society for Technical Education Best Principal (Diploma) 2025 Award at the ISTE Student Convention held at KJ College of Engineering & Management Research, Pune on 14th November 2025. The award was presented by Dr. Pratapsinh K Desai, President, ISTE, New Delhi, in recognition of Joshi's exceptional leadership, academic excellence, and his significant contribution to transforming diploma-level technical education.
The ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished leaders from Maharashtra's higher education ecosystem, including Dr. D. V. Jadhav, Joint Director, Regional Office - Pune, Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra; Dr. Parag Kalkar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU); Dr. Sunil Gangadhar Bhirud, Vice-Chancellor, COEP Technological University, Pune; Dr. Vilas S. Sapkal, Vice-Chancellor, MGM University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Dr. Ranjit K. Sawant, Chairman, ISTE Maharashtra & Goa Section; and Dr. Rakesh Kumar Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune.
Vikrant Joshi, Principal, Vivekanand Education Society Polytechnic said, "This award is a reflection of VESP's collective commitment to quality technical education and our constant pursuit of academic excellence. It reinforces our belief in creating an environment where innovation, discipline, and student empowerment go hand in hand. I am truly grateful to ISTE for this recognition, and immensely proud of my dedicated faculty, supportive staff, and hardworking students who continuously strive to elevate the institution's standards."
Under Joshi's dynamic leadership, VESP has significantly strengthened its academic outcomes, expanded student development programmes, and introduced several industry-aligned initiatives. His focused emphasis on innovation, skill development, and outcome-based education has positioned VESP among the leading diploma institutions in Maharashtra. Over the years, he has been instrumental in nurturing an ecosystem that promotes holistic learning, technical competency, and professional readiness. VESP remains committed to delivering future-ready technical education through academic rigour, strong industry collaboration, and a continued emphasis on employability. The institution consistently advances its vision of developing skilled, responsible, and industry-ready professionals who can contribute meaningfully to India's rapidly evolving technical landscape.
The ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished leaders from Maharashtra's higher education ecosystem, including Dr. D. V. Jadhav, Joint Director, Regional Office - Pune, Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra; Dr. Parag Kalkar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU); Dr. Sunil Gangadhar Bhirud, Vice-Chancellor, COEP Technological University, Pune; Dr. Vilas S. Sapkal, Vice-Chancellor, MGM University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Dr. Ranjit K. Sawant, Chairman, ISTE Maharashtra & Goa Section; and Dr. Rakesh Kumar Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune.
Vikrant Joshi, Principal, Vivekanand Education Society Polytechnic said, "This award is a reflection of VESP's collective commitment to quality technical education and our constant pursuit of academic excellence. It reinforces our belief in creating an environment where innovation, discipline, and student empowerment go hand in hand. I am truly grateful to ISTE for this recognition, and immensely proud of my dedicated faculty, supportive staff, and hardworking students who continuously strive to elevate the institution's standards."
Under Joshi's dynamic leadership, VESP has significantly strengthened its academic outcomes, expanded student development programmes, and introduced several industry-aligned initiatives. His focused emphasis on innovation, skill development, and outcome-based education has positioned VESP among the leading diploma institutions in Maharashtra. Over the years, he has been instrumental in nurturing an ecosystem that promotes holistic learning, technical competency, and professional readiness. VESP remains committed to delivering future-ready technical education through academic rigour, strong industry collaboration, and a continued emphasis on employability. The institution consistently advances its vision of developing skilled, responsible, and industry-ready professionals who can contribute meaningfully to India's rapidly evolving technical landscape.
User:- Kaushik Sridhar
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment