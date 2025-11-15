Pathankot Surgeon, Nuh Doctors Detained In Delhi-Blast Case

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Investigating agencies have detained a doctor from Punjab's Pathankot for questioning as part of the expanding probe into the Delhi blast and the recently uncovered“white-collar terror module”, police sources said on Saturday.

The detained 45-year-old surgeon has been employed at a private medical college and hospital in Pathankot for over two years. Before this, he had worked at Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad district, which has emerged as a common link among several suspects in the case, the sources said.

His detention follows Friday's coordinated raids in Haryana's Dhauj, Nuh and nearby areas, during which two doctors from Nuh district were also taken into custody for questioning. One of them had completed his MBBS apprenticeship at Al Falah University, which ended on November 2, while the other, a former student, is currently working at a private hospital in Nuh, according to police sources.

Officials seized 2,900 kg of explosive substances during the operation. Hours after the module was uncovered on Monday, a high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car near the heavily crowded Red Fort metro station area in Delhi, killing 13 people and injuring several others. A DNA test later confirmed that Dr Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at Al Falah University, had been driving the vehicle at the time of the explosion. On Friday night, the Delhi Police Special Cell, assisted by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, detained two more Al Falah University doctors, identified as Mohammad and Mustakim, from Nuh. According to sources, both were allegedly in contact with Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who has been arrested as part of the broader terrorism investigation. They were also known to Dr Umar Nabi. Initial questioning revealed that one of the detainees had travelled to Delhi on the day of the blast for an interview at AIIMS, officials said. Their interrogation is underway to determine the nature and extent of their involvement, if any.

Earlier, agencies had arrested eight people, including three doctors associated with Al Falah University, after busting what they described as a“white-collar terror module” spread across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The module allegedly had links to terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat