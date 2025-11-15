Akasa Air To Commence Operations From Navi Mumbai International Airport, Announces Direct Flights To Four Cities
This will be followed by the commencement of scheduled flights connecting Navi Mumbai with Goa (December 25), Delhi and Kochi (December 26), and Ahmedabad (December 31).
Bookings for the new routes are now open via Akasa Air 's website, Android and iOS apps, as well as through multiple leading travel agents.Also Read | Airlines need to be properly rewarded, says IATA chief amid supply chain woes
With this, Akasa Air becomes one of the first airlines to commence operations from NMIA, marking a key junction in its growth trajectory.
Commenting on the announcement, Praveen lyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, "The commencement of operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport represents a landmark moment for Akasa Air and a defining step in India's aviation evolution. NMIA will serve as a key enabler in establishing a dual-airport ecosystem that enhances connectivity, mobility, and choice for travellers."
"For Akasa Air, NMIA strengthens our strategic presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and western India, allowing us to optimise capacity deployment and capture new demand pools across. Our early association with NMIA reflects our conviction in India's infrastructure-led growth story and our commitment to fostering balanced regional development. As we scale operations from the airport, we remain committed to playing our part in shaping a modern, efficient, and sustainable aviation ecosystem for India's next decade of growth," he added.Also Read | We remain committed to the Air India transformation: Singapore Airlines CEO
Akasa Air will progressively ramp up operations from NMIA, scaling up to 300 domestic and 50 international flights per week. As part of its broader network strategy, the airline is also set to ramp up to 10 parking bases by the end of FY2027, with a focused international expansion into key Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian markets
With this key development. Akasa Air is set to emerge as a key player in India's most prominent travel corridors.
