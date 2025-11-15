Jayarajan Slams Chennithala For 'Immature' Remark Targeting Mayor Arya Rajendran

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15 (IANS) A sharp political exchange has broken out ahead of the local body polls in Kerala, with CPI(M) State Secretariat member M. V. Jayarajan criticising senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala for what he termed an“extremely immature” remark aimed at outgoing Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran.

Chennithala, while addressing a campaign event, had mocked reports that Arya was shifting her residence to Kozhikode, saying it was“good” that she was moving and that“the party might at least get two extra votes here” because of it.

His comment immediately drew immediate backlash from the CPI(M), which accused the Congress of resorting to personal jibes instead of political critique.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is one of the most tightly contested battlegrounds in the current local body election cycle.

The Opposition has framed a significant portion of its campaign around Arya Rajendran's tenure, alleging misgovernance and administrative lapses.

Arya, who assumed office as the youngest mayor in the country, has faced sustained criticism from the UDF over issues ranging from waste management to civic planning.

With reports emerging that she is relocating to Kozhikode, the matter found its way into the political narrative -- prompting Chennithala's controversial comment and the subsequent counterattack from the CPI(M).

Responding through a strongly worded Facebook post, Jayarajan defended Arya and condemned the Congress leader's remarks.

“It must be said that Ramesh Chennithala's comment was extremely immature. Arya Rajendran is the youngest mayor in India -- that historic achievement cannot be taken away,” he wrote.

Jayarajan noted that Arya is stepping down after having received recognition, including awards, for her performance as mayor.

He criticised Chennithala for making light of a young woman who, he said, had demonstrated leadership in a challenging urban administration role.

“From a senior leader, we would have expected a message encouraging a young public figure to engage more actively in public life. Instead, his comment revealed the face of a Congress leader who fears Arya Rajendran's political appeal in Thiruvananthapuram,” Jayarajan said.

The exchange has added further heat to the campaign in the capital, with both political fronts using the controversy to rally their supporters as polling approaches.