Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan Join Forces To Strengthen Bilateral Ties
In the course of the meeting, the presidents discussed the prospects for further developing the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
Key areas of cooperation identified during the discussions included trade, industrial collaboration, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, water resources, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchange. Additionally, the presidents engaged in dialogue on various regional and international matters.
President Tokayev is currently on a state visit to Uzbekistan, where he is participating in the 7th consultative meeting of Central Asian leaders. The meeting's agenda is expected to focus on the establishment of an International Center for Industrial Cooperation, along with the signing of multiple agreements aimed at further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment