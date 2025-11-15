Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan Join Forces To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

2025-11-15 01:06:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 15. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev have held talks on strengthening bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

In the course of the meeting, the presidents discussed the prospects for further developing the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Key areas of cooperation identified during the discussions included trade, industrial collaboration, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, water resources, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchange. Additionally, the presidents engaged in dialogue on various regional and international matters.

President Tokayev is currently on a state visit to Uzbekistan, where he is participating in the 7th consultative meeting of Central Asian leaders. The meeting's agenda is expected to focus on the establishment of an International Center for Industrial Cooperation, along with the signing of multiple agreements aimed at further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

