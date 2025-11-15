9 Killed, 27 Injured In Blast At Srinagar Police Station

Photo Courtesy: Social Media

Srinagar- An accidental explosion ripped through Nowgam police station here, killing nine people and injuring 27 while authorities were extracting samples from a large cache of explosives confiscated in the 'white-collar' terror module case, officials said on Saturday.

Those killed in the incident that took place on Friday night were three people from Forensic Science Laboratory, two from Revenue department including a Naib Tehsildar, two police photographers, one member of State Investigation Agency and a tailor.

The blast occurred when the personnel were handling the explosive material brought from Haryana's Faridabad, the officials said, adding that the blast took place due to the unstable nature of the chemicals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The material was part of the 360 kg of explosives recovered from the rented residence of arrested accused Dr Muzammil Ganaie, they said.

The bodies have been taken to the Police Control Room here.

At least 24 police personnel and three civilians have been admitted to various hospitals in the city, the officials said.

The massive blast smashed the quiet of the night and damaged the police station building. Small successive explosions prevented immediate rescue operations by the bomb disposal squad.

While some of the explosives recovered have been kept at forensic lab of police, the major part of the 360 kg of explosives was stored at the police station, where the primary case for the terror module was registered.

The entire conspiracy unravelled after the posters threatening police and security forces appeared on walls in Bunpora, Nowgam, in mid-October.

Treating the incident as a serious threat, Srinagar police registered a case on October 19 and formed a dedicated team.