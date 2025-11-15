Mahesh Babu's 5 Experimental Movies That Failed At The Box Office Check List Here

Mahesh Babu has acted in some unique and experimental films in his career. His acting in those movies received good recognition. But let's find out the results of those films in this article

Superstar Mahesh Babu is set to impress globally with Rajamouli's Globe Trotter. He's always ready for experiments, but they often backfire. Let's look at the flops he faced.

Takkari Donga, Mahesh Babu's only cowboy film, was a big-budget 2002 disaster directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee. However, Mahesh's real stunts in the movie were impressive.

This sci-fi film, about a boy turning into an adult, was directed by S. J. Suryah. It didn't resonate with Telugu audiences and is a forgettable movie in Mahesh's career.

Directed by Teja, Nijam was a film against corruption. After the hit Okkadu, fans didn't accept Mahesh in this role, and the movie became a disaster.

A genuine attempt from Mahesh Babu and Sukumar. The story of a hero in mental turmoil was stylishly made by Sukumar but ended up as a commercial disaster.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, this film about a hero fighting a psycho villain had a weak second half. Spyder ended up being one of the biggest flops in Mahesh's career.