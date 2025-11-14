Appy Pie Now Allows Users To Create Mobile Apps With A 7-Day Free Trial

MENAFN - GetNews)



"We've seen millions of creators take their first step toward digital transformation with Appy Pie," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie."By removing the upfront cost, we're giving everyone - especially small business owners and independent entrepreneurs - a chance to experiment and build without hesitation. This offer is about access, creativity, and lowering the barrier to innovation."

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - November 14, 2025 - Appy Pie, a no-code app and website development platform, today announced a limited-time offer allowing users to create and publish mobile apps with a 7-day free trial. As part of this initiative, anyone can start building fully functional Android and iOS apps on Appy Pie's app builder without paying upfront or providing credit card details. The offer is designed to make app creation more accessible to startups, students, and small businesses looking to explore mobile innovation without financial risk.

The initiative reflects Appy Pie's ongoing mission to democratize technology and make software creation available to everyone, regardless of technical background or budget. By removing payment barriers and simplifying the onboarding process, the company aims to empower more first-time creators to experience the possibilities of AI-assisted, no-code app development. Users can generate apps by describing their ideas in plain language, after which the AI app generator automatically designs layouts, features, and navigation flows ready for customization.

During the free trial period, users will have full access to Appy Pie's AI app builder and core publishing tools, enabling them to design, preview, and test apps instantly. The platform's drag-and-drop interface supports a wide range of functionalities - from appointment booking and e-commerce to push notifications - allowing creators to turn ideas into live prototypes in minutes.

Appy Pie's free trial app creation offer is available globally for a limited time. Interested users can visit the Appy Pie website to start building their apps instantly. No credit card is required to sign up, and the offer applies to all new accounts created during the promotional period.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a leading global platform offering a suite of no-code, AI-powered tools, including an app builder, and website builder, to help businesses and individuals bring their ideas to reality. With a user-friendly interface and a wide range of customisable templates, Appy Pie empowers users to create professional-grade apps, and websites without coding expertise. Appy Pie caters to diverse needs from entrepreneurs to established enterprises by providing innovative solutions for various industries.

