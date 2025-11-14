Lubinets Calls For Stronger International Efforts To Return Ukrainian Children Abducted By Russia While In Warsaw

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Lubinets reported this in Telegram.

“I spoke about the challenges Ukrainians face during the war - forced displacement, loss of housing, difficulties with employment and access to social services,” the ombudsman said.

He stressed that support for Ukrainians abroad and in Ukraine should be based on dignity, equal opportunities and real accessibility. Lubinets paid special attention to the situation of children.

“Ukraine is consistently working to return illegally displaced and deported Ukrainian children and to strengthen international cooperation in this area,” he stressed.

The Ombudsman called on international partners to strengthen joint action, stressing that the protection of human rights is the foundation of European values, which Ukrainians are defending today at the cost of their own lives.

As reported by Ukrinform, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov discussed in Doha with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani the return of Ukrainian children whom Russia illegally took from the temporarily occupied territories.

Photo: Lubinets, Telegram