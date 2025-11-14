Doroni Aerospace Launches A Reg CF Raise To Accelerate Commercial Production Of H1-X Personal Aircraft

Coral Springs, United States / Florida, November 14th, 2025, NewsDirect

FAA-Certified Aviation Startup Is Raising Capital to Deliver the First Generation of Personal eVTOL Aircraft in $1T+ Urban Air Mobility Market

Doroni Aerospace, the advanced air mobility company pioneering personal electric flight, has launched a new Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) raise to scale toward commercial production of its flagship personal eVTOL aircraft, the Doroni H1-X.

After eight years of R&D and rigorous flight testing, Doroni has developed a first-of-its-kind personal aircraft designed for everyday people. With intuitive controls and advanced safety systems, the H1-X is positioned to become a breakthrough in the $1 trillion Urban Air Mobility (UAM) sector.

With the H1-X showroom model nearly completed and set to debut early next year, this new capital raise supports Doroni's transition from prototyping to production. FAA-certified and already approved for manned flight testing, Doroni is building for a future where short-distance air travel is safe, personal, and practical.

The H1-X is engineered for real-world use, built to fit in a two-car garage and takeoff and land directly from driveways. From there, it can reach top speeds of 120 mph, travel up to 100 miles on a single charge, and recharge in as little as 25 minutes. With enclosed ducted fans instead of exposed propellers, it offers increased safety and efficiency. And after just 25 hours of training, anyone can pilot this joystick-driven, user-friendly aircraft.

Interest is already mounting. Doroni has received over 600 pre-orders, representing an estimated $175M+ in potential revenue, and is targeting first deliveries in 2028.

Regulatory advancements are now unlocking certification for personal eVTOL aircraft, making the dream of flying your own vehicle a reality. Doroni is a key player in this revolution, having successfully achieved one of the first-ever manned test flights in the U.S.

Doroni's investment round is now open to the public.

