UN Human Rights Council Decides To Form Mechanism To Oversee Cease-Fire In El-Fasher
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday decided to form "an independent mechanism" to monitor the cease-fire in El-Fasher, Sudan.
The council also decided to dispatch a fact-finding team to the Sudanese city to investigate abuses perpetrated by the Rapid Support Forces, as well as to name and shame officials responsible for the recent bout of violence escalation.
Moreover, the council during its extraordinary session, called for finding a peaceful solution under Sudanese leadership, end all bids aimed at establishing "structures equivalent to the ruling system," launching a full fledged political process as a prelude to establishing a civil government.
It called for halting funneling funds to the warring parties, urged stakeholders to observe the arms embargo imposed on Darfur in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1556/2004. (pickup previous)
imk
imk
