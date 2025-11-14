Livestock Cake And Meal Market To Reach USD $91.76 Billion By 2029 At 6% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Livestock Cake And Meal Market?Recent years have seen a solid growth in the market size of livestock cake and meal. The market, which is estimated to be worth $68.28 billion in 2024, is predicted to reach a value of $72.63 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The historical growth of this market can be traced back to various factors such as increased usage of soybean meal, hikes in global demand for meat, spread of oilseed cultivation, a surge in livestock population, and dependence on imported feed components.

In the coming years, the market size for livestock cake and meal is anticipated to experience robust growth. By 2029, it is predicted to expand to $91.76 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This expected rise during the forecast period is due to factors such as the inclination towards sustainable feed sourcing, increased domestic crushing capacity, growing demand for feed in aquaculture, government backing for self-sufficiency in feed production, and soaring demand for animal protein. Trends predicted for the forecast period encompass the endorsement of precision nutrition technologies, collaborations with start-ups specializing in insect protein, leaps in extrusion and fermentation advancements, tracking and certification in supply chains, and the conversion to digital feed formulation.

Download a free sample of the livestock cake and meal market report:



What Are The Major Factors Driving The Livestock Cake And Meal Global Market Growth?

The increasing need for feed rich in protein is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the livestock cake and meal sector. This type of feed, packed with a high quantity of proteins, offers essential nutrients that facilitate the growth, reproduction, and overall wellness of livestock. It is becoming more sought-after as farmers frequently employ protein-packed livestock cakes and meals to enhance animal growth and elevate milk and egg yield. Livestock cakes and meals present a cost-effective, nutrient-rich protein source, endorsing enhanced livestock productivity. As per information from EIT Food (Belgium) published in May 2024, plant-based proteins make up 57% of the total worldwide protein intake, and it is anticipated that by 2050, the demand for traditional protein sources will notably increase, with meat consumption projected to surge by 57% and dairy consumption by 48%. Consequently, the escalating demand for feed concentrated in protein is encouraging growth within the livestock cake and meal sector.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Livestock Cake And Meal Market?

Major players in the Livestock Cake And Meal Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Cargill Inc.

. Archer Daniels Midland Company

. Wilmar International Limited

. Bunge India Private Limited

. Viterra Inc.

. Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V.

. Olam Group Limited

. COFCO International Freight SA

. Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

. Haid Group.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Livestock Cake And Meal Industry?

Key enterprises in the livestock cake and meal market are shifting their attention towards the launch of progressive formulas, including cattle feed enhancements, to optimize nutrition uptake, improve the health of livestock and amplify overall efficiency. These cattle feed enhancements are specialized additives incorporated into the usual diet of a cow to supply necessary nutrients – vitamins, minerals, and proteins – that aid in growth, milk production, immunity, and overall wellness. As an example, in August 2023, Gramik Pvt Ltd., an Indian agritech startup, introduced a novel selection of cattle feed enhancements aimed at upgrading livestock health and dairy output across India. The collection comprises of products like Doodh Sagar, developed to increase the lactation yield in cattle by supplying crucial nutrients; Heifer Mix, a concoction of minerals created for juvenile female cattle to help with growth and weight increase; and Urja Pashu Poshak Aahar, put together to augment energy, reproductive well-being, and emotional stability in dairy animals. With the roll-out of these products, Gramik aspires to make easily accessible, superior-quality nutrition solutions available to farmers– resolving usual nourishment issues common in the industry, and elevating the comprehensive dairy production.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Livestock Cake And Meal Market Report?

The livestock cake and mealmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Soybean Meal, Cottonseed Meal, Rapeseed Meal, Sunflower Meal, Palm Kernel Cake, Other Oilseed Meals Or Cake

2) By Livestock Type: Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Other Livestock Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales From Manufacturers, Wholesalers, Distributors, Retailers

Subsegments:

1) By Soybean Meal: Full Fat Soybean Meal, Defatted Soybean Meal, Toasted Soybean Meal, Fermented Soybean Meal

2) By Cottonseed Meal: High Protein Cottonseed Meal, Low Protein Cottonseed Meal, Decorticated Cottonseed Meal, Non-Decorticated Cottonseed Meal

3) By Rapeseed Meal: High Fiber Rapeseed Meal, Low Fiber Rapeseed Meal, Dehulled Rapeseed Meal, Conventional Rapeseed Meal

4) By Sunflower Meal: High Protein Sunflower Meal, Low Protein Sunflower Meal, Dehulled Sunflower Meal, Conventional Sunflower Meal

5) By Palm Kernel Cake: Expeller Palm Kernel Cake, Solvent Extracted Palm Kernel Cake, Full Fat Palm Kernel Cake, Defatted Palm Kernel Cake

6) By Other Oilseed Meals Or Cake: Peanut Meal, Sesame Meal, Coconut Meal, Safflower Meal, Mustard Meal

View the full livestock cake and meal market report:



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Livestock Cake And Meal Industry?

In 2024, the Middle East topped the list as the biggest region in the global market for livestock cake and meal. It is projected that the fastest growth in this sector will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region. The report takes into account various regions; including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Livestock Cake And Meal Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cake And Pastries Global Market Report 2025

report/cake-and-pastries-global-market-report

Animal Food Global Market Report 2025

report/animal-food-global-market-report

Animal Food Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

report/animal-food-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: