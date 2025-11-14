Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market To Reach $90.13 Billion At A Steady 10.2% CAGR By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Large Will The In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Be By 2025?The market size for in-vitro diagnostic instruments has seen substantial growth lately. It is projected to rise from $55.59 billion in 2024 to a robust $61.09 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The notable expansion during the historical period is due to several factors, including an upsurge in chronic diseases, a surge in the acceptance of automated lab systems, increasing knowledge of preventative healthcare, an improvement in hospital and clinic infrastructure, and a rise in government healthcare funding.

Expectations are high for the in-vitro diagnostic instruments market to see a significant surge in size in the upcoming years, potentially reaching a market value of $90.13 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This projected growth can be linked to an escalating demand for personalized medicine, rapid diagnostic tests, home-basis diagnostics, and a greater awareness surrounding antimicrobial resistance. Major expected trends for this period involve the creation of miniaturized diagnostic devices, high-throughput platforms development, integrating electronic health records, introducing robotics in lab environments, and breakthroughs in biosensor technologies.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Landscape?

The increase in chronic and lifestyle-related illnesses is anticipated to spur the in vitro diagnostics instruments market's growth. These illnesses are long-term health conditions predominantly influenced by daily routines, behaviours, and environmental factors, including diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and certain kinds of cancer. Sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits contribute to the surge in these diseases. In vitro diagnostic instrument solutions are experiencing an uptick in demand as the rapid increase in lifestyle-related illnesses encourages businesses to implement early detection and monitoring tools for more effective disease control. As reported by American Action Forum, a non-profit, center-right think tank based in the U.S., in 2024, roughly 60% of adults in the U.S. suffer from at least one chronic condition, with 40% managing multiple conditions. The prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to nearly double by 2050. Moreover, the chronic disease treatment market is anticipated to rise to USD 38.02 billion by 2034, a significant increase from USD 9.74 billion in 2025. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-induced illnesses is fuelling the demand for the in vitro diagnostics instruments market.

Who Are The Top Players In The In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market?

Major players in the In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Global Market Report 2025 include:

. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

. Danaher Corporation

. Abbott Laboratories

. Thermo Fisher Scientific

. Siemens Healthineers AG

. Illumina Inc.

. Hologic Inc.

. Qiagen N.V.

. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

. Agilent Technologies

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Sector?

Leading businesses in the in-vitro diagnostics instruments market are concentrating on the development of advanced products like digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) systems. These systems offer exceptional precise and sensitive quantification of nucleic acid, boosting diagnostic capabilities. Digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) systems, furthermore, allow for the exact counting of DNA or RNA molecules by segregating samples into numerous individual reactions for highly precise and sensitive detection. For example, in September 2024, the Netherlands-based biotech firm QIAGEN N.V. unveiled the QIAcuityDx Digital PCR System, thus growing its digital PCR array into clinical diagnostics with an emphasis on oncology testing. The QIAcuityDx is a fully integrated, automated system, created especially for clinical oncology testing which comes with a cartridge-based workflow to reduce hands-on time. The system also features automated analysis and reporting software, which allows for quick and accurate identification of genetic cancer markers for diagnosis and treatment monitoring with minimal operator involvement.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market

The in-vitro diagnostics instrumentsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology, Microbiology, Coagulation, Other Product Types

2) By Application: Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Cardiology, Nephrology, Autoimmune Diseases, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes, Point-Of-Care Settings, Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other Healthcare Facilities

Subsegments:

1) By Clinical Chemistry: Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Semi-Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Point-Of-Care Clinical Chemistry Devices

2) By Immunoassay: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Systems, Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers, Radioimmunoassay (RIA) Systems

3) By Molecular Diagnostics: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Systems, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Platforms, Deoxyribonucleic Acid Microarrays, Isothermal Amplification Devices

4) By Hematology: Automated Hematology Analyzers, Manual Hematology Analyzers, Hemostasis Analyzers, Coagulation Analyzers

5) By Microbiology: Microbial Identification Systems, Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (AST) Systems, Blood Culture Systems, Automated Microbial Analyzers.

6) By Coagulation: Coagulometers, Platelet Function Analyzers, Thromboelastography (TEG) Systems, Point-Of-Care Coagulation Devices

7) By Other Product Types: Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Devices, Clinical Chemistry Reagents, Diagnostic Imaging Instruments, Miscellaneous Laboratory Instruments

In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Regional Insights

For the year outlined in the In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Global Market Report 2025, North America held the largest share in the market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report provides an analysis of various regions which include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

