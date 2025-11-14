Cms Of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Greet Children On Children's Day

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 14 (IANS) The Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and leaders of various political parties on Friday greeted children on the occasion of Children's Day.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy remembered the great freedom fighter and the country's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister conveyed best wishes to all the children on the occasion of the National Children's Day, which is being celebrated to commemorate Nehru's birth anniversary in a grand manner every year.

The CM said that the state government is fulfilling Nehru's aspirations, considering children as national wealth and working for their better future.

The“people's government” introduced a slew of reforms in the school education sector, on the inspiration of Nehru that today's children are tomorrow's citizens, he said.

CM Revanth Reddy also said that the government is striving with the aim of strengthening the education sector and emphasised that the progress of the poor and weaker sections is possible only through education. The CM appealed to everyone to contribute to shaping children into better citizens in society.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his wishes to all the children. In order to empower tomorrow's generation in every way and make them competent, the coalition government is continuously working to pave a golden path for their future, he said.

"Imparting education to children contributes to their all-round development. That's why, through the Talli Ki Vandanam scheme, we are encouraging all parents to send their children to school. In the Midday Meal Scheme as well, we are ensuring that the menu includes items that children like," he said.

CM Naidu said the government has named children's schemes after inspirational figures.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also greeted children on National Children's Day. "Innocent and pure hearts belong to children alone. A healthy environment should surround children to nurture good thoughts. From the school level, free and joyful conditions should be created to foster their mental development," he said.

The Deputy CM underlined the need for providing education infused with moral values. He called for teaching the values of the country's culture and traditions. "Only then will future citizens be socially responsible, patriotic, and mentally determined. The coalition government is taking up this responsibility," he added.

Greeting children, YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that quality education and exposure to the world inspire children to dream big. "We should guide them on that path and ensure they are empowered to unlock their full potential in realising those dreams, for a vibrant, robust, and progressive India."

"The best form of humans are the little ones; their boundless energy, the giggles and their sense of curiosity is indeed a special treasure Let's cherish their laughter, nurture their dreams and help them become fearless in pursuit of a better world Happy Children's Day to the little stars out there,” Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao said in a post on X.