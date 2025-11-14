African Development Bank Group Grants $100 Million Loan To Emerging Africa And Asia Infrastructure Fund (EAAIF) To Support Development Of Sustainable Infrastructure

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, November 14, 2025/APO Group/ --

The African Development Bank Group ( ) is boosting sustainable infrastructure development across Africa through a new $100 million loan to the Emerging Africa and Asia Infrastructure Fund (EAAIF). The financing, approved by the Board of Directors, will help the Fund attract private investment and support projects in renewable energy, digital connectivity, transport and other key sectors that promote inclusive growth and climate resilience.

EAAIF is a Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) company, managed by the investment firm Ninety One. The Bank's loan will enable the Fund to continue mobilising private capital for impactful projects that expand access to essential services and drive sustainable economic transformation across Africa.

The operation forms part of EAAIF's broader debt-raising programme, which aims to secure $300 million of long-term financing in 2025 and invest more than $850 million in infrastructure across Africa and Asia by 2027. It is the fourth such loan that the African Development Bank has provided to the Fund.

Mike Salawou, Director of the Infrastructure and Urban Development Department at the African Development Bank, said:“Partnering with the Emerging Africa and Asia Infrastructure Fund allows us to unlock long-term financing for critical projects that power economies, create jobs, and improve lives across Africa. It also helps close the continent's infrastructure financing gap by attracting private capital to high-impact projects in emerging and frontier markets.”

Sumit Kanodia, Director at Ninety One, the Fund's manager, added:“We are delighted to deepen our partnership with the African Development Bank. This loan will enable us to finance more renewable energy, digital, and transport projects that drive inclusive growth, create jobs, and build climate resilience in the region.”

About the Emerging Africa and Asia Infrastructure Fund:

The Emerging Africa & Asia Infrastructure Fund (EAAIF) is a blended finance vehicle that raises and deploys public and private debt capital to transformative infrastructure projects across Africa, the Levant and South and Southeast Asia. EAAIF provides various debt products on commercial terms to infrastructure projects primarily owned, actively managed, and operated by the best in private sector expertise. The Fund helps create the infrastructure framework that is essential to stimulate economic stability, business confidence, job creation and poverty reduction. EAAIF's committed loan portfolio is USD 1.6 billion, invested across 25 countries and 10 infrastructure sectors. EAAIF is part of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG). EAAIF was established and substantially funded by the governments of the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Switzerland, and Sweden. In addition, it raises its debt capital from public and private financiers. EAAIF is managed by Ninety One.

About African Development Bank:

The African Development Bank Group is Africa's premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: