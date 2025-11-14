Children Are Foundation Of Bright Future: Uttarakhand CM On Children's Day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday extended his wishes to the people of the state and said that children are the foundation of a strong and bright future on Children's Day. He added that the government is focusing on better health and quality education for children and has taken steps to prevent child begging and provide modern, skill-based learning in schools.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on Children's Day. The young children of Uttarakhand are not only the future leaders of the nation, but also the foundation of a strong and bright future. In this regard, ensuring better health and quality education for the all-round development of children is the topmost priority of our government." समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को बाल दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। हमारे उत्तराखंड के नौनिहाल न सिर्फ देश के भावी कर्णधार हैं, बल्कि एक सशक्त और उज्ज्वल भविष्य की नींव भी हैं। ऐसे में बच्चों के सर्वांगीण विकास हेतु बेहतर स्वास्थ्य, गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा को सुनिश्चित करना हमारी सरकार... twitter/JR0lQXevyh - Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 14, 2025

Government Initiatives for Children

"Under the prevention of child begging in the state, children are being freed from the compulsion of begging and connected to the right to education. At the same time, through the new education policy in schools, students are being provided with modern, skill-based, and employment-oriented education, so that our children can move forward in step with the times," the post read.

Significance of Children's Day in India

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to the first Prime Minister of independent India. Jawaharlal Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.

After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India. Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day.

In 1954, the United Nations declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on that day before 1956, but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day. (ANI)

