Threshold Upgrades Tbtc Bridge For Enhanced Institutional Bitcoin Defi Access

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto infrastructure platform Threshold has announced a significant upgrade to its tBTC bridge, aimed at attracting institutional investors to leverage their Bitcoin holdings within decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. This new development simplifies the process of tokenizing Bitcoin, making it easier for large-scale investors to use their assets across multiple blockchains, thereby boosting liquidity and DeFi participation.



Threshold's upgraded tBTC bridge enables direct minting of tBTC on supported chains without secondary approvals or gas fees.

Redemptions back to Bitcoin remain straightforward, enhancing user experience and trust.

The upgrade aims to incentivize institutions to put their Bitcoin to work in DeFi, focusing on yields and liquidity.

Every tBTC is backed 1:1 by Bitcoin through a secure threshold signing model, reducing custodial risks. Threshold's platform has processed over $4.2 billion in volume since its launch five years ago.

Blockchain infrastructure provider Threshold has launched a major upgrade to its tBTC bridge, designed to encourage institutional Bitcoin holders to participate more actively in DeFi. The new feature allows institutions to mint tBTC directly onto compatible blockchains with a single Bitcoin transaction, eliminating the need for secondary approvals and gas fees, which previously complicated the process.

Threshold's head of marketing, Rizza Carla Ramos, explained the significance of this upgrade during an interview at the Web Summit in Lisbon. She emphasized that making Bitcoin more liquid on-chain could motivate more institutional investors to deploy their BTC into DeFi protocols, rather than merely holding onto it for long-term appreciation:

She added that this development is a step toward building a more sophisticated financial architecture for Bitcoin, enabling institutions to participate directly in on-chain markets and generate yields through lending, staking, and other DeFi opportunities.

Source: Threshold

BTC moves seamlessly across multiple blockchains

Each tBTC minted on the platform is verified to be backed 1:1 by Bitcoin, utilizing a 51-of-100 threshold signing model to eliminate custody risks. This feature enables over $500 million worth of Bitcoin, held by institutions and whales, to seamlessly transfer onto various chains such as Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Polygon, and Sui to pursue lucrative DeFi opportunities such as staking, lending, and liquidity provision.

Since its inception five years ago, Threshold has facilitated more than $4.2 billion in cumulative volume through its tBTC bridge. While it faces competition from popular tokens like Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and renBTC, Threshold differentiates itself with a decentralized security model that reduces reliance on centralized custodians.

Recently, WBTC expanded its reach to Hedera Hashgraph to open new liquidity pools and tokenization possibilities, exemplifying the ongoing efforts to increase Bitcoin's utility in the fast-evolving DeFi space.

Bitcoin's role in bolstering DeFi

Threshold asserts that the integration of tBTC will significantly strengthen DeFi ecosystems by deepening liquidity in decentralized exchanges and lending protocols, ultimately making yields more sustainable for liquidity providers. As Bitcoin continues to migrate into DeFi, regulators, investors, and developers are closely watching how these innovations impact the broader crypto markets and the future of digital assets.

