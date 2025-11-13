Moonpay Unveils Enterprise Stablecoin Suite With M0 Integration For Powerful Digital Asset Management



MoonPay launches an integrated stablecoin suite with support for multiple blockchains, enhancing enterprise capabilities in the crypto space.

The new infrastructure is powered by an integration with M0, a platform for creating application-specific stablecoins.

Zach Kwartler, previously with Paxos, leads the stablecoin division, alongside Derek Yu, overseeing liquidity and stablecoin operations.

The move positions MoonPay within a competitive market of emerging stablecoin issuers and DeFi infrastructure providers. The expansion aligns with growing global interest in stablecoins amid evolving crypto regulation and market dynamics.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto payments platform MoonPay has introduced a comprehensive suite of stablecoin services, enabling enterprises to issue, manage, and distribute stablecoins seamlessly across multiple blockchains. This strategic move marks MoonPay's transition from its traditional fiat-to-crypto onboarding role to becoming a full-scale provider of stablecoin infrastructure, supporting issuance, swaps, payments, and more. The initiative aims to streamline stablecoin deployment for businesses seeking to leverage blockchain technology in their operations.

In a strategic development, crypto payments provider MoonPay has launched a versatile suite of stablecoin services, designed to facilitate the easy issuance and management of stablecoins across various blockchain networks. This expansion transforms MoonPay from a simple fiat-to-crypto on-ramp into a comprehensive infrastructure provider for stablecoins, supporting functions such as issuance, swaps, and payments, all unified within a single platform.

The new service is supported by an integration with M0, a platform tailored for building application-specific stablecoins. Luca Prosperi, M0's co-founder and CEO, highlighted that this partnership positions MoonPay as a key player in stablecoin infrastructure, capable of handling on/off ramps, custom issuance, and payment solutions.

Leading the initiative is Zach Kwartler, previously with Paxos, where he helped develop white-label stablecoin products. Kwartler now heads MoonPay's stablecoin division. Supporting these efforts is Derek Yu, ex-treasurer at Paxos, who oversees liquidity and stablecoin operations, ensuring robust and compliant management of assets.

As stablecoins continue to grow in importance for cryptocurrency markets and decentralized finance, numerous companies are racing to establish market share. Notable competitors include Fireblocks, which provides tokenization infrastructure for banks and fintech firms, and Native Markets, a recent winner of a stablecoin issuance bid for Hyperliquid 's native stablecoin, HYPE.

Total stablecoin market cap. Source DefiLlama

Meanwhile, other industry players like Fireblocks are expanding their institutional crypto offerings-most recently by acquiring Dynamic, a provider of enterprise wallets, further emphasizing the strategic importance of infrastructure providers in the evolving crypto ecosystem.

With the increasing adoption of stablecoins driven by regulatory developments and market demands, MoonPay's move into infrastructure signifies a pivotal step toward greater adoption of cryptocurrencies in enterprise settings and broader financial applications, marking a notable moment for the future of blockchain technology in global finance.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.