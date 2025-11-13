Pacbio To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York, NY

Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 18 at 8:40 AM ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK

Hosting 1x1 meetings only on Wednesday, November 19

Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN

Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 19 at 10:00 AM CT

Live webcasts of the fireside chats can be accessed at the company's investors page at pacificbiosciences. Webcast replays will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing, address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

