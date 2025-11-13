Missionirnewsbreaks Newton Golf Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NWTG) Posts Triple-Digit Q3 Revenue Growth And Rising Tour Adoption Of Newton Shaft Technology

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) reported Q3 2025 revenue of $2.58 million, up 113 percent year over year, with gross profit rising 115 percent to $1.73 million at a 67 percent margin, nine-month revenue increasing to $5.86 million, and cash totaling $2.55 million as the Company reaffirmed full-year guidance of $7 million to $7.5 million while highlighting accelerating adoption of its Newton shafts across major tours, including more than 60 professionals on the PGA TOUR Champions, LPGA and Korn Ferry Tours, which management says is strengthening consumer demand and supporting continued growth.

Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) is a pioneering golf technology company redefining performance through physics-based engineering, precision design, and U.S.-based innovation. Its flagship Newton Motion and Fast Motion shafts are trusted by Tour professionals worldwide, delivering measurable improvements in stability, control, and consistency. Newton's mission is to empower golfers of all levels with advanced equipment that is engineered for results.

