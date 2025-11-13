MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHI Thermal Systems Launches Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller "ETI-N" Series for Japanese Market

Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller "ETI-N" Series

TOKYO, Nov 13, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly developed magnetic bearing centrifugal chiller, the "ETI-N" series, for the Japanese market.

The magnetic bearing centrifugal chiller the "ETI-N" series features a magnetic bearing compressor that levitates and supports the rotating shaft inside the compressor using magnetic levitation forces. This oil-free design eliminates the lubrication oil system and prevents sliding parts from being worn, thereby removing the necessity for periodic oil replacement work. As a result, the series significantly reduces maintenance work.

At the same time, the necessary procedures in conventional centrifugal chillers to start the oil pump and the time needed for the lubricating oil film to be formed have been eliminated. As a result, the ETI-N realizes the quick start, contributing to improved operational efficiency for our customers.

The ETI-N series offers compact small to medium capacity models ranging from 150 to 700 refrigeration tons(*1). Equipped with a built-in inverter as standard on the chiller unit, the series reduces transportation and installation work. It delivers high efficiency with a rated COP(*2) of 6.4 and an IPLV(*3) of 9.1. The refrigerant, HFO-1233zd(E), a non-flammable, non-ozone-depleting refrigerant with a global warming potential (GWP)(*4) of 1 is used, underscoring the product's commitment to reducing environmental impact.

MHI Thermal Systems has a proven track record of delivering products that combine greener environmental performance and higher equipment performance, including the ETI-Z series launched in 2015 using HFO-1233zd(E), the GART-ZE/ZEI series introduced in 2017 with HFO-1234ze(E), and the JHT-Y/YI series released in 2022 using HFO-1234yf. The addition of the magnetic bearing centrifugal chiller "ETI-N" series further enriches the product lineup, providing customers with a wider range of options tailored to their specific applications.

As part of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group, which has declared its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, MHI Thermal Systems is actively engaged in reducing CO2 emissions from its production facilities as well as from customer operations through its products. MHI Thermal Systems is leading domestic market share for centrifugal chillers used in general air conditioning, industrial air conditioning, factory processes, and district heating and cooling. Moving forward, MHI Thermal Systems will continue to meet customer needs while contributing to a carbon-neutral society by delivering environmentally friendly centrifugal chillers and thermal solution products.

(*1) Refrigeration ton (RT) is a unit of cooling capacity, with 1 RT = approx. 3.516 kilowatts (kW).

(*2) Coefficient of performance (COP) is a performance coefficient calculated based on Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS). Higher values indicate greater energy efficiency.

(*3) Integrated part load value (IPLV) is the period coefficient of performance, calculated considering load fluctuations throughout the year, under load ratio and cooling water temperature conditions close to actual use.

(*4) Global Warming Potential (GWP) is a coefficient expressing the greenhouse effect of a gas relative to carbon dioxide (CO2), which has a fixed GWP of 1.0. Smaller values indicate better environmental performance.

