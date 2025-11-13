Qatar Museums CEO Appointed President Of International Council Of Museum Regional Alliance Of Arab Countries For 2025-2028 Term

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Museums (QM) is proud to announce the election of its Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, as President of the International Council of Museums Regional Alliance of Arab Countries (ICOM Arab) for the 2025–2028 term.

Al Rumaihi's appointment was confirmed on November 13, 2025, during the 27th ICOM General Conference convened in Dubai under the theme,“The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities”.

His election represents a significant milestone for the region and reflects Qatar's growing leadership in advancing museum innovation, cultural collaboration and heritage preservation across the Arab world.

Guided by the vision of Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, who champions culture as a catalyst for development, creativity, and dialogue, Al Rumaihi's appointment further underscores Qatar's commitment to strengthening its standing as a global centre for culture and art.

Commenting on the announcement of his election, Al Rumaihi stated:“It is a great honour to be entrusted with the confidence of the members of the ICOM Regional Alliance of Arab Countries. This election signifies not only a personal responsibility but a profound collective trust in the capability of Arab museums to serve as bridges of understanding and dialogue. It affirms our shared belief in the vital role of these institutions: driving cultural exchange, safeguarding heritage, and actively contributing to sustainable development and education. I am committed to working hand in hand with you to strengthen this essential role in serving society and connecting the Arab world globally.”

The ICOM Regional Alliance of Arab Countries represents 11 member nations and is an integral part of ICOM, the world's largest network of museums and museum professionals, encompassing more than 50,000 members globally.

The new leadership is expected to enhance knowledge exchange, strengthen institutional capacities, and expand collaboration among Arab museum institutions, advancing the preservation and promotion of culture and heritage across the region and internationally.

This year, Qatar Museums is celebrating its 20th anniversary. This milestone year is marked by Evolution Nation-an 18-month campaign honouring Qatar's cultural journey, from the founding of the National Museum to the thriving ecosystem of institutions we proudly represent today.

Curated by Qatar Creates, the national movement positioning Qatar as a global hub for art, culture, and creativity, Evolution Nation highlights both the nation's cultural milestones and its aspirations for the future.