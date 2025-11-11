403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chorus, Cardinal, CIBC At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Chorus Aviation Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $24.25. Chorus today announced the final results of its substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to $50 million of its Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 10
Cardinal Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.88. Cardinal Monday confirmed that its November dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 28, 2025.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $120.09. No news stories available today.
Canadian Utilities Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $42.18. Canadian Utilities rose 3.7% late last week on volume of 748,606 shares
Freehold Royalties Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.43. Freehold intends to release third-quarter results on November 13, 2025 after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held at 9:30 am MT (11:30 am ET) on Friday, November 14, 2025.
Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 25 cents. Golden Pursuit last week announced the discovery of two new targets during its 2025 exploration program on its Myrt Lake and Kidney Pond properties located in the high-grade Gordon Lake gold mining district of Canada's Northwest Territories.
Headwater Exploration Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.04. Headwater is expected to report $0.14 for Q3 2025.
IGM Financial Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $56.43. IGM announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted the notice filed by the Company to amend its normal course issuer bid effective November 13.
Imperial Oil Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $134.76. IMO rose 2.2% Monday to $133.9 on volume of 841,703 shares.
International Petroleum Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $26.40. IPCO released its financial and operational results. During the third quarter of 2025, our portfolio delivered average net production of 45,900 boepd, ahead of guidance. The strong performance in the quarter was supported by the sustaining capital investment activities undertaken at the Onion Lake Thermal asset and at the Bertam field in Malaysia. We maintain the full year 2025 average net production guidance range of 43,000 to 45,000 boepd.
Journey Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.19. Journey is expected to report $0.08 for Q3 2025.
Kelt Exploration Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.05. Last week, Kelt provided an update on the start-up for the newly constructed
Albright Gas Plant near the Company's lands at Wembley/Pipestone, Alberta. Albright is owned and operated by a third-party mid-stream company, CSV Midstream Solutions Corp.
Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.74. Last week, Kingsmen arranged a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 2,225,000 units), at a price of $1.35 per Unit, to raise up to $3,003,750.
Manulife Financial Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $47.42. Last week, Manulife, through its more than US$900 billion Global Wealth & Asset Management segment, announced today that it has closed the previously announced transaction to acquire 75%1 of Comvest Credit Partners, creating a leading private credit asset management platform.
National Bank of Canada (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $158.68. Monday, National rose 0.9% to $158.58 on volume of 930,159 shares.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.88. Cardinal Monday confirmed that its November dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 28, 2025.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $120.09. No news stories available today.
Canadian Utilities Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $42.18. Canadian Utilities rose 3.7% late last week on volume of 748,606 shares
Freehold Royalties Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.43. Freehold intends to release third-quarter results on November 13, 2025 after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held at 9:30 am MT (11:30 am ET) on Friday, November 14, 2025.
Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 25 cents. Golden Pursuit last week announced the discovery of two new targets during its 2025 exploration program on its Myrt Lake and Kidney Pond properties located in the high-grade Gordon Lake gold mining district of Canada's Northwest Territories.
Headwater Exploration Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.04. Headwater is expected to report $0.14 for Q3 2025.
IGM Financial Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $56.43. IGM announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted the notice filed by the Company to amend its normal course issuer bid effective November 13.
Imperial Oil Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $134.76. IMO rose 2.2% Monday to $133.9 on volume of 841,703 shares.
International Petroleum Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $26.40. IPCO released its financial and operational results. During the third quarter of 2025, our portfolio delivered average net production of 45,900 boepd, ahead of guidance. The strong performance in the quarter was supported by the sustaining capital investment activities undertaken at the Onion Lake Thermal asset and at the Bertam field in Malaysia. We maintain the full year 2025 average net production guidance range of 43,000 to 45,000 boepd.
Journey Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.19. Journey is expected to report $0.08 for Q3 2025.
Kelt Exploration Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.05. Last week, Kelt provided an update on the start-up for the newly constructed
Albright Gas Plant near the Company's lands at Wembley/Pipestone, Alberta. Albright is owned and operated by a third-party mid-stream company, CSV Midstream Solutions Corp.
Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.74. Last week, Kingsmen arranged a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 2,225,000 units), at a price of $1.35 per Unit, to raise up to $3,003,750.
Manulife Financial Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $47.42. Last week, Manulife, through its more than US$900 billion Global Wealth & Asset Management segment, announced today that it has closed the previously announced transaction to acquire 75%1 of Comvest Credit Partners, creating a leading private credit asset management platform.
National Bank of Canada (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $158.68. Monday, National rose 0.9% to $158.58 on volume of 930,159 shares.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment