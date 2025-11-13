Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Archivist Sueidan Honored By Arab League

2025-11-13 10:03:23
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- The Arab League Secretariat General has honored the Kuwaiti professor Sheikha Sueidan, in charge of preserving manuscripts and documents at the Kuwait Center for Research and Studies, as the top expert in the Arab archives.
The center said in a statement on Thursday that the honoring came during the annual celebration of the Arab Covenant (2025), organized by the Secretariat General.
It said Al-Sueidan was designated the top archiving expert for her direct role in preserving millions of documents that keep Kuwait's memories and heritage.
The honoring ceremony was attended by the Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abulgheit and other dignitaries.
The Kuwaiti center was established upon the Amiri Decree 178/1992. (end)
