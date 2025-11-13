Dr. Muna Tahlak Concludes Term As President Of The International Hospital Federation

Dr. Muna Tahlak recently concluded term as President of the International Hospital Federation.

Her presidency concluded during the 48th World Hospital Congress in Geneva, inaugurated by Dr. Tahlak and attended by Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of Dubai Health Authority, and Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Throughout her tenure, Dr. Tahlak guided the Federation through a period of growth, expanding collaboration with global health organisations and furthering its mission to advance healthcare management and quality worldwide.

Highlighting the significance of Dr. Tahlak's presidency, Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali said:“Dr. Muna Tahlak's leadership of the International Hospital Federation marked a defining milestone for Emirati women, showcasing their active role in shaping the future of the global healthcare sector. Her achievements reflect the continued support of the UAE's leadership, which empowers national talent to lead with impact on both local and international levels.”

He added:“During her tenure, Dr. Tahlak built bridges of cooperation with global health organisations, expanding dialogue around healthcare quality. Her accomplishments reinforce the presence of Emirati women in decision-making positions.”

Dr. Amer Sharif said,“We take great pride in the achievements of Dr. Muna Tahlak during her presidency of the IHF. As the first Emirati and Arab woman to hold this key role, she set an inspiring example of leadership, advancing the UAE's representation on the world stage.”

Dr. Muna Tahlak said:“It has been an honour to serve as President of the International Hospital Federation, an opportunity made possible by our leadership, whose support empowers Emirati women to excel globally and contribute meaningfully across various sectors, particularly in healthcare.”

She added:“I extend my sincere gratitude to the IHF team for their support throughout my tenure, which was instrumental in advancing the Federation's global impact.”