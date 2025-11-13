403
OpenAI to Block Order Requiring ChatGPT Conversation Logs
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence leader OpenAI has petitioned a federal judge in New York to prevent an order that would compel it to release 20 million anonymized ChatGPT conversations.
The request comes amid a copyright lawsuit filed by The New York Times and other media organizations.
In a court submission on Wednesday, OpenAI described the order as an extensive violation of user privacy.
The company emphasized that “99.99%” of the transcripts are unrelated to the claims of copyright infringement.
Dane Stuckey, OpenAI’s chief information security officer, argued that the demand for ChatGPT records “disregards long-standing privacy protections” and “breaks with common-sense security practices.”
The filing further noted, "To be clear: anyone in the world who has used ChatGPT in the past three years must now face the possibility that their personal conversations will be handed over to The Times to sift through at will in a speculative fishing expedition."
Meanwhile, the media outlets maintain that the conversation logs are necessary to verify whether ChatGPT reproduced their copyrighted material and to challenge OpenAI’s assertion that they “hacked” the chatbot to generate evidence.
The lawsuit claims that OpenAI trained ChatGPT using copyrighted news content without obtaining permission.
“Journalism has historically played a critical role in defending people’s right to privacy throughout the world,” Stuckey remarked.
“However, this demand from the New York Times does not live up to that legacy, and we’re asking the court to reject it,” he added.
