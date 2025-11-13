Delhi CM Tweaks Rules To Boost Careers Of Over 250 Accounts Officers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday that the government has tweaked administrative rules to enhance career advancement opportunities for over 250 officers of the Accounts Service.

The government has, with immediate effect, upgraded and merged the post of Accounts Officer in the Accounts Service into the grade of Senior Accounts Officer (Group 'A' Gazetted), said an official statement.

The Chief Minister said the historic decision will provide enhanced career advancement opportunities for officers of the Accounts Service and further strengthen the administrative framework.

CM Gupta stated that this marks a major step forward in the government's ongoing administrative reform initiatives.

The Chief Minister informed that she has approved the upgradation and merger of the post of Accounts Officer into the grade of Senior Accounts Officer (Group 'A' Gazetted) with immediate effect.

This decision has been taken in accordance with the notifications issued by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Expenditure), the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, she said.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the post of Accounts Officer (Group 'B' Gazetted), which was earlier placed at Pay Level- 9 in the Pay Matrix, has now been upgraded and merged into the grade of Senior Accounts Officer (Group 'A' Gazetted) at Pay Level- 10.

Consequently, all existing posts of Accounts Officer in the Delhi Government Accounts Service are hereby redesignated as Senior Accounts Officer (Group 'A' Gazetted) in Pay Level- 10 of the Pay Matrix, said the statement.

The Chief Minister's Office stated that corresponding changes have also been made in the feeder cadre. As a result of this merger, the post of Assistant Accounts Officer (Group 'B' Gazetted), placed in Pay Level- 8, will now serve as the feeder cadre for promotion to the post of Senior Accounts Officer.