Thai King Arrives in China for Diplomatic Mission
(MENAFN) Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn touched down in Beijing on Thursday to undertake a groundbreaking diplomatic mission—the first state visit by a reigning Thai sovereign to China in nearly five decades of bilateral relations.
State media imagery documented Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi greeting the monarch and Queen Suthida upon their arrival at the capital's international airport, signaling the significance of this five-day official engagement. The visit arrives at President Xi Jinping's formal invitation, positioning itself as a pivotal moment in the 50-year partnership between the two nations.
During his stay, the Thai king will engage in formal sessions with both Xi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, underscoring the high-level nature of diplomatic engagement. Officials anticipate the meetings will center on accelerating bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, fortifying commercial partnerships, and catalyzing deeper cultural and grassroots connections.
Economic momentum underpins the relationship: bilateral trade reached $133.98 billion in the preceding year, cementing China's standing as the principal market for Thai exports. This financial interdependence reflects the strategic importance both nations place on continued economic integration.
The visit marks a significant shift in the Thai king's travel patterns. Since ascending to the throne in 2016, King Vajiralongkorn has conducted just one prior international visit—a journey to Bhutan in April of this year—making this Chinese sojourn his second official overseas engagement in nearly a decade of reign.
