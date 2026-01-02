Did Allu Ramalingaiah Shape Chiranjeevi's Career? Actor Speaks On Fame And Family

Chiranjeevi, who entered the industry in 1978, dominated as a Megastar for nearly 4 decades. But who is responsible for Chiranjeevi becoming a Megastar? Find the answer in this story.

Megastar Chiranjeevi ruled the industry for over four decades. After entering the industry in 1978, he quickly became a busy artist, famous for his dance and fight scenes. He married Surekha.

Chiranjeevi denied that Allu Ramalingaiah's 'push' made him a star. He said Allu Ramalingaiah saw his talent and gave him blessings, not a career boost. He had no godfathers.

I used every chance I got. Producers trusted me as I worked hard, danced well, and didn't make big demands. Most importantly, the audience wanted to see my movies, said Chiranjeevi.

My wedding to Surekha was set. I was busy shooting a film in Bombay. Allu Ramalingaiah and Aravind asked the producer, MS Reddy, for a week off for my wedding to his daughter.

MS Reddy refused, saying 'I won't send him. Postpone the wedding to May.' After Allu Ramalingaiah pleaded, he granted only four days off. That's how in demand I was, said Chiranjeevi.