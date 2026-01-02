Andhra Captures 25.3 Pc Of All Proposed Investments In India

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Jan 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh has firmly established itself as India's leading investment destination, capturing a remarkable 25.3 per cent of all proposed investments in the first nine months of the financial year 2025-26, according to a report by Bank of Baroda.

The state now stands well ahead of peers such as Odisha (13.1 per cent) and Maharashtra (12.8 per cent), signalling a decisive shift in India's industrial and investment momentum toward the eastern and southern corridors.

The report highlights that over half of India's total proposed capital investment (51.2 per cent) is now concentrated in just three states - Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra - with Andhra Pradesh emerging as the clear frontrunner.

Overall, investment announcements across the country during the first nine months of the current fiscal touched Rs 26.6 lakh crore, marking an 11.5 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Commenting on this milestone on social media platform X, Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, Human Resources Development and RTG, Nara Lokesh, said,“Andhra Pradesh isn't catching up, it's pulling ahead. This is the result of consistent reforms, speed in decision-making and an unambiguous commitment to investors. Our focus has been clear, create a predictable policy environment, enable industry at scale and deliver on the ground.”

The government attributed this performance to its investor-friendly governance, emphasis on speed of approvals, sector-focused policies and strong infrastructure push across ports, industrial corridors, logistics, energy and digital infrastructure.

Andhra Pradesh's proactive engagement with global and domestic investors, coupled with stable policies and execution-oriented administration, has translated into large-scale investment commitments across manufacturing, renewable energy, electronics, data centres, mobility and core infrastructure.

Reaffirming the government's approach, Nara Lokesh added that Andhra Pradesh would continue to build long-term partnerships with investors, prioritise job creation and ensure that investments convert swiftly into on-ground projects.

“Every investment announcement must translate into factories, jobs and economic opportunity for our people,” he said.