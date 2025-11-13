403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Koenig Solutions Is The Winner Of 2025 Microsoft Training Services Partner Of The Year
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Koenig Solutions has won the 2025 Microsoft Training Services Partner of the Year Award. The company was chosen from all global Microsoft learning partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
"Winning this global award is a huge honor. It's a motivator and befitting milestone for our 25-year commitment to advancing Microsoft's technologies globally," said Rohit Aggarwal, CEO of Koenig Solutions. "In a year defined by the launch of AI and Copilot, we focused on transforming uncertainty into confidence. We rapidly built a catalog of over 60 AI agents and 1,000+ prompts to deliver custom, contextualized training that helped organizations worldwide understand the tangible value of their AI investments. We are proud to be aligning efforts with Microsoft to build a confident, AI-powered workforce."
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation over the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Koenig Solutions was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services to learners globally.
The Training Services Partner of the Year Award recognizes a Microsoft partner for excellence in providing innovative and unique training services, including skilling on the Microsoft Cloud, AI, Copilot, and Security. This award honors partners who demonstrate thought leadership and drive customer skilling transformation.
Koenig Solutions was recognized for its leadership, extensive global reach and rapid innovation in delivering custom training to address the global skills crisis spurred by the launch of Microsoft's AI and Copilot technologies.
The company transformed 24,000+ learners into Data & AI evangelists and trained over 10,400 professionals in Copilot end-user skills. Leveraging its AI-powered content creation, Koenig delivered contextualized training sessions in multiple languages and formats, achieving a 95% positive feedback sentiment across all sessions. This approach included specialized training that demonstrated measurable ROI for enterprise customers and significant impact in academia, ultimately training 170,000+ individuals across the entire spectrum of Microsoft technologies.
This innovative, impact-driven approach was perfectly demonstrated by our work with a consortium of major banks in a key African market. These banks had deployed hundreds of Microsoft 365 Copilot licenses but lacked the clarity to justify substantial, long-term AI investments. Koenig Solutions responded by developing and delivering targeted prompt engineering training focused on practical, real-world banking scenarios. These sessions not only taught professionals how to effectively use the technology but, critically, demonstrated its immediate value and ROI.
The outcome was a profound shift in organizational confidence. Leadership teams across the involved financial institutions gained the conviction to move forward with organization-wide AI adoption strategies.
"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."
The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18–21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog. The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found here.
About Koenig Solutions
Founded in 1993, Koenig Solutions is a global IT training organization dedicated to making quality education accessible to everyone. With a presence across 13+ major global locations, Koenig has empowered millions of learners worldwide through instructor-led, online, and hybrid training formats. As a long-standing Microsoft Solutions Partner, Koenig delivers cutting-edge, learner-centric programs that help individuals and organizations stay future-ready in the evolving digital landscape.
"Winning this global award is a huge honor. It's a motivator and befitting milestone for our 25-year commitment to advancing Microsoft's technologies globally," said Rohit Aggarwal, CEO of Koenig Solutions. "In a year defined by the launch of AI and Copilot, we focused on transforming uncertainty into confidence. We rapidly built a catalog of over 60 AI agents and 1,000+ prompts to deliver custom, contextualized training that helped organizations worldwide understand the tangible value of their AI investments. We are proud to be aligning efforts with Microsoft to build a confident, AI-powered workforce."
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation over the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Koenig Solutions was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services to learners globally.
The Training Services Partner of the Year Award recognizes a Microsoft partner for excellence in providing innovative and unique training services, including skilling on the Microsoft Cloud, AI, Copilot, and Security. This award honors partners who demonstrate thought leadership and drive customer skilling transformation.
Koenig Solutions was recognized for its leadership, extensive global reach and rapid innovation in delivering custom training to address the global skills crisis spurred by the launch of Microsoft's AI and Copilot technologies.
The company transformed 24,000+ learners into Data & AI evangelists and trained over 10,400 professionals in Copilot end-user skills. Leveraging its AI-powered content creation, Koenig delivered contextualized training sessions in multiple languages and formats, achieving a 95% positive feedback sentiment across all sessions. This approach included specialized training that demonstrated measurable ROI for enterprise customers and significant impact in academia, ultimately training 170,000+ individuals across the entire spectrum of Microsoft technologies.
This innovative, impact-driven approach was perfectly demonstrated by our work with a consortium of major banks in a key African market. These banks had deployed hundreds of Microsoft 365 Copilot licenses but lacked the clarity to justify substantial, long-term AI investments. Koenig Solutions responded by developing and delivering targeted prompt engineering training focused on practical, real-world banking scenarios. These sessions not only taught professionals how to effectively use the technology but, critically, demonstrated its immediate value and ROI.
The outcome was a profound shift in organizational confidence. Leadership teams across the involved financial institutions gained the conviction to move forward with organization-wide AI adoption strategies.
"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."
The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18–21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog. The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found here.
About Koenig Solutions
Founded in 1993, Koenig Solutions is a global IT training organization dedicated to making quality education accessible to everyone. With a presence across 13+ major global locations, Koenig has empowered millions of learners worldwide through instructor-led, online, and hybrid training formats. As a long-standing Microsoft Solutions Partner, Koenig delivers cutting-edge, learner-centric programs that help individuals and organizations stay future-ready in the evolving digital landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment