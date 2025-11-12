Tamara Lewit

Honorary Fellow, School of Historical and Philosophical Studies, The University of Melbourne

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Since completing my PhD at the Institute of Archaeology in London, my area of research has been the economy and particularly farming in Late Antiquity. I am an Honorary Fellow of the School of Historical and Philosophical Studies at the University of Melbourne, a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries, London, and work at Trinity College, the University of Melbourne.

My most recent research has focused on technology and innovation in the Roman world and on community resilience in Late Antiquity. My work is widely cited internationally, including in The Cambridge Ancient History; The Oxford Encyclopedia of Economic History; The New Cambridge History Of Islam; The Oxford Classical Dictionary; The Oxford Handbook of Late Antiquity; and The Oxford Handbook of Economies in the Classical World.

–present Honorary Fellow, School of Historical and Philosophical Studies, University of Melbourne

1989 University of London, PhD Archaeology

ExperienceEducation