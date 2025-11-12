$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tamara Lewit

Tamara Lewit


2025-11-12 03:16:41
  • Honorary Fellow, School of Historical and Philosophical Studies, The University of Melbourne
Since completing my PhD at the Institute of Archaeology in London, my area of research has been the economy and particularly farming in Late Antiquity. I am an Honorary Fellow of the School of Historical and Philosophical Studies at the University of Melbourne, a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries, London, and work at Trinity College, the University of Melbourne.

My most recent research has focused on technology and innovation in the Roman world and on community resilience in Late Antiquity. My work is widely cited internationally, including in The Cambridge Ancient History; The Oxford Encyclopedia of Economic History; The New Cambridge History Of Islam; The Oxford Classical Dictionary; The Oxford Handbook of Late Antiquity; and The Oxford Handbook of Economies in the Classical World.

Experience
  • –present Honorary Fellow, School of Historical and Philosophical Studies, University of Melbourne
Education
  • 1989 University of London, PhD Archaeology

