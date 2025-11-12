KP Aman Jirga Issues 15-Point Declaration Emphasizing Provincial Autonomy, Security, And Economic Rights

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peace Jirga has issued a 15-point declaration focusing on provincial autonomy, peace, and economic rights, urging greater coordination between the federal and provincial governments and stressing the protection of provincial resources and public participation in decision-making.

According to the declaration, both the federal and provincial governments must ensure their effective writ across all areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It called for the immediate implementation of the provincial assembly's resolutions against controversial laws such as the Action in Aid of Civil Power Regulation.

The jirga demanded that responsibility for internal security be entrusted to the police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and that the provincial assembly be taken into confidence before launching any security operation. It further recommended that the provincial assembly be provided with in-camera security briefings and that the provincial government formulate a comprehensive Provincial Action Plan.

The jirga also stressed reopening all historical trade routes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, inclusion of the province in foreign policy discussions related to Afghanistan, and the need to ease tensions between the federal and provincial governments.

Additionally, the declaration called for regular meetings of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), implementation of the province's constitutional financial rights, and strengthening of local governments by linking them to the NFC Award.

The jirga also recommended strict measures to eradicate extortion and cut off terrorist financing networks, while proposing the establishment of peace forums at the provincial level to ensure sustained efforts for lasting peace and development.