Iran Rope-A-Doping US In Oman
If Trump's idea is to drag out talks with Iran and end up with an empty bag, then his man is Witkoff. Because Witkoff is in the“negotiation” business. If he can't hold high-level meetings, he has to go home and Witkoff is not a quitter.
And Trump, notwithstanding his crude rhetoric about smashing Iran, wants peace, not war. His objective is to be a“peace president.” So any final piece of paper, as worthless as it may be, so long as it can be called a“peace deal”, is good enough.
[After this article was published, Trump said:“The talks were very good.”]
The great American prize fighter, Muhammad Ali, would have called Iran's strategy“rope-a-dope.” Rope-a-dope was a strategy in the boxing ring where Ali would lean against the ropes and let his opponent try and hit him while he covered his head and chest with his arms. Once the opponent tired, Ali would clonk him with a right uppercut to the jaw that would send him to the canvas.
