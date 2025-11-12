Childlike Hearts, Warm Company Kinghelm & Slkor Parent-Child Event Successfully Held

MENAFN - GetNews)



"SLKOR, based in Shenzhen, China, is a fast-growing high-tech enterprise in the power semiconductor sector. With R&D centers in Beijing and Suzhou, its team, primarily from Tsinghua University, specializes in silicon carbide (SiC) power devices. The company holds 100+ patents and offers 2,000+ products, adhering to certifications like ISO 9001 and EU RoHS, ensuring innovation and sustainable development."On November 8th, Kinghelm and Slkor welcomed 19 employees' children for a "Visiting Mom and Dad's New Office" event. Accompanied by their parents, the children explored the office, taking part in interactive games and tours to experience their parents' workplace. The event fostered parent-child bonding and reflected the company's commitment to supporting employees' families, creating a warm and engaging atmosphere for all.

On November 8th, the new headquarters office area of Kinghelm and Slkor () welcomed a special group of little guests. Accompanied by their parents, 19 employees' children entered the unfamiliar office environment, embarking on a joyful parent-child exploration journey. Themed "Visiting Mom and Dad's New Office," this event combined interactive games and on-site tours, allowing the children to get a close-up look at their parents' workplace. It also ensured the company's care genuinely reached each employee's family. Mr. Song Shiqiang stated that the company wants colleagues to perform well in every position at work, but also to take good care of their families, as this leads to a fulfilling life and is part of the company's social responsibility.







The company arranged exclusive gifts for the 19 children.







Capturing two adorable children.

The children's first stop was their parents' workstations. Under the special arrangement of Mr. Song Shiqiang, General Manager of Kinghelm () & Slkor, each child took a commemorative photo with their parent at their workstation, capturing this warm and meaningful moment. Mr. Song Shiqiang expressed, "We hope this allows children to more directly experience the place where their parents work hard every day and gradually understand the value and significance of their work."







A child takes a photo at their parent's workstation (1).







A child takes a photo at their parent's workstation (2).

Afterwards, everyone gathered in the bright and spacious conference room. The administration departments of Kinghelm and Slkor prepared a variety of fruits, snacks, and welcome gifts for the children. In a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere, the children introduced themselves in their youthful voices. When each clear child's voice proudly announced their parent's name, rounds of applause and laughter erupted. These innocent voices infused the usually serious office with unique vitality, making this weekend particularly warm.







The gifts carefully prepared by the company for the children.







Children happily unwrapping gifts.







Parents and children enjoying snacks and watching a movie together.

To further enhance parent-child interaction, the event specifically designed multiple interactive games requiring collaboration between parents and children. In the fun ring-toss game, parents and children cooperated to complete tasks together. During the treasure hunt, parents guided their children to explore "hidden treasure spots" based on clues, unlocking rich prizes like blind boxes, building blocks, hair accessories, and science experiment kits. The venue was filled with continuous laughter and joy. Parents temporarily set aside work pressures, fully immersing themselves in companionship and spending unforgettable, intimate time with their children.







Parents and children working together in a relay ring-toss game.







Children diligently searching for treasure.







I found the ingot!







We found the ingot too!







After the games, everyone went to the designated spot to exchange for prizes.

As National High-Tech Enterprises, Kinghelm () and Slkor have always adhered to the development philosophy of "Balancing Technology and Humanity." Over the years, the companies have been committed to building a comprehensive employee care system. From optimizing the work environment to expanding career development paths, from focusing on personal growth to providing family support, every aspect reflects the companies' value and respect for their employees. This parent-child event is a natural extension and practice of this care system.







In the future, while deepening their expertise in the electronic components field, Kinghelm and Slkor will continue to advance the construction of their employee relations system. Through more diverse formats and improved work-life balance mechanisms, they aim to create a better development platform for employees. This ensures every employee can find a sense of belonging and achievement within the company, growing together with the enterprise.







Kinghelm and Slkor uphold the corporate culture of "Integrity, Advancement, Perseverance, Detail" and the business ethics of "Do not do to others what you do not want done to yourself," promoting fairness, openness, cooperation, and win-win outcomes. They collaborate with upstream and downstream customers and peers to build a healthy ecosystem. Kinghelm () and Slkor () are high-tech enterprises that highly value corporate culture and humanistic care. In addition to the parent-child activity mentioned above, they have also established the "Kinghelm Badminton Team" and the "Slkor Warriors Basketball Team." Every Spring Festival, they host a "Hometown Food Festival," allowing colleagues to work happily and practice the philosophy that "Living well enables working well."







The official establishment of the Kinghelm Electronic Badminton Team.







The Slkor Semiconductor Warriors Basketball Team.







Group photo of all Slkor and Kinghelm employees in front of the "Victory Great Rescue Monument".







The 3rd Kinghelm & Slkor Hometown Food Festival.

