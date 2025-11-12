U.S. Military To Benefit From Drone Tech Agreement With Novaspark Energy, Plus Longer NASA Space Missions Via Solar Power Leader: Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTI)

Provider of Innovative, High-Performance, Flexible Thin-Film Solar Panels for Environments Where Wass, Performance, Reliability and Resilience Matter.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI ) is backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio. ASTI is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability and resilience matter. ASTI photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. The ASTI research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is strategically located in Thornton, Colorado.







Agreement with NovaSpark Energy on Lightweight, Reliable Power Solutions for Drone Powering and Other Terrestrial Defense Applications

On November 12th ASTI announced the signing of a teaming agreement with NovaSpark Energy, a pioneer in mobile hydrogen generation systems for fueling long-range drones and powering critical infrastructure.

The agreement packages ASTI lightweight thin-film PV with NovaSpark's mobile hydrogen generation systems, allowing customers to airdrop NovaSpark equipment into the battlefield or disaster zone to power a multitude of terrestrial applications. This includes powering drones and other military devices for the U.S. Army, Marines, Navy, and other national security stakeholders.

This new ASTI capability not only enables defense providers to deliver clean, reliable power to the edge of operations with minimal effort but also allows rapid deployment for disaster recovery and mobile hydrogen production across commercial and critical infrastructure applications.

Ascent Solar Technologies and CisLunar Industries Enter Teaming Agreement to Bring Power Solutions that Lengthen Missions to U.S. Space Market

On November 6th ASTI announced the signing of a teaming agreement with CisLunar Industries, a leader in developing advanced hardware and embedded control software for power conversion and conditioning. The agreement aims to bring each of the Colorado-based companies' technologies together to achieve mutually beneficial spaceflight goals that support their competitive positioning for current and future space missions with various U.S. space organizations including NASA, the Department of Defense, Space Force and other national security space stakeholders.







ASTI thin-film PV technology, paired with CisLunar's high-efficiency power conversion technology, will support durable, long-lasting power solutions intended to keep space vehicles functional longer, thus increasing the potential mission length for commercial, civil and defense space missions. This technological union comes at a crucial time when U.S. space organizations are actively seeking out shipment-ready, energy efficient power solutions to bolster mission length and efficiency in a timely fashion.

Thin-Film PV for Saltwater Environment Durability and Space-Based Power Beaming Testing

On October 14th ASTI announced that it has delivered test samples of its thin-film PV technology to an ocean monitoring technology company, a developer of autonomous underwater vehicles capable of reaching anywhere in the ocean with a high degree of speed, endurance and sensing; and a cutting-edge power lasing company focused on advancing space and defense technologies.

With these test deliveries, ASTI continues to push the limits of its solar technology in extreme environments. The ocean monitoring company will test the technology's functionality and durability in aquatic terrestrial applications, with the intent of enabling persistent equipment operation of ocean-based monitoring technologies. The space power lasering company will test the technology's space-based power beaming receiving capabilities, as it seeks out technologies that enable the transmission of power between satellites on orbit.

Strategic Partnership with Defiant Space Corp. to Advance Global Defense and Space Market Opportunities

On September 17th ASTI announced a strategic partnership with Defiant Space Corporation, an emerging space company focused on scalable solutions for the defense and national security market. Through this partnership, the companies will pursue opportunities in the U.S. defense and national security sectors, combining ASTI space-proven solar technology with Defiant's ability to develop and integrate mission-focused space solutions. The collaboration is designed to address the growing demand for resilient, cost-effective capabilities supporting defense and security objectives.

In addition, ASTI and Defiant will collaborate to explore opportunities across allied and international space markets, including NATO and Five Eyes partner nations. By combining Defiant's strategic relationships with ASTI proprietary thin-film solar technology, the companies aim to identify areas where advanced American solar solutions can contribute to shared defense, security, and commercial initiatives.

This partnership reflects the growing importance of resilient, dual-use space technologies in both government and commercial domains. By aligning their capabilities, ASTI and Defiant are well positioned to serve the rapidly expanding $1 trillion global space economy projected by 2040.







Teaming Agreement with Emtel Energy USA to Advance Thin-Film PV Energy Storage Capabilities

On September 16th ASTI announced the signing of a teaming agreement with Emtel Energy USA, a provider of graphene-based electrostatic long duration energy storage (ELDES). The agreement is intended to achieve mutually beneficial goals that would advance Emtel Energy's energy storage capabilities and aid the proliferation of ASTI thin-film PV solutions in space environments.

Emtel Energy has developed a high-agility solid-state graphene battery alternative that circumvents the low energy density and swift degradation concerns that plague flow batteries. This durable power storage technology, paired with ASTI thin-film PV, will be instrumental in powering satellites, spacecraft and other space architecture.

MOU with Star Catcher Industries to Improve Power Capabilities for Thin-Film Solar Technology in Space

On August 28th ASTI announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Star Catcher Industries, a company pioneering the first space energy grid, to achieve mutually beneficial goals that would aid the proliferation of thin-film PV solutions in space environments. Star Catcher is creating the first-of-its kind space-to-space power beaming service. By transmitting concentrated solar energy to clients' existing onboard solar arrays – with no retrofit required – it provides satellite operators with up to five to ten times more power.

