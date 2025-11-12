What Is CNC? Industry Trends And Best Practices

MENAFN - GetNews) CNC, also known as computer gong, CNCCH or CNC machine tool, is actually a Hong Kong nomenclature. Later, it was introduced into the Pearl River Delta, in fact, it is a CNC Milling machine. In Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai, it is a new machining technology. The main work is to prepare the processing program, that is, the original manual work is converted to computer programming. Of course, experience in manual processing is required

Determination of CNC processing route

The feed processing route of NC lathe refers to the route from the tool setting point (or the fixed original point of the machine tool) to the return of the tool to the point and the end of the processing program, including the cutting process route and the non-cutting idle travel routes such as cutting in and cutting out. The feeding route for finishing is basically carried out along the part contour sequence. Therefore, the key to determine the feeding route is to determine the feeding routes for rough machining and idle stroke. In NC lathe processing, the determination of processing route shall generally follow the following principles. 1 The precision and surface roughness of the processed workpiece shall be ensured.2 Shortest processing route, reduced idle stroke time and improved processing efficiency. 3 The workload of numerical calculation and processing procedure shall be simplified as much as possible.4 For some reused programs, a subroutine [1] should be used.

Strengths and weaknesses of CNC

CNC Machining has the following advantages:

1 The number of tooling is greatly reduced, and complex tooling is not required for processing parts with complex shapes. To change the shape and size of a part, only the part processing procedure needs to be modified, which is applicable to new product development and retrofitting to process 1.6m steel column into push rod, this precision can be called CNC ceiling! 2 Stable processing quality, high processing accuracy and high repetition accuracy, and applicable to the processing requirements of aircraft. 3 Under the condition of multiple varieties and small batch production, the production efficiency is high, which can reduce the time of production preparation, machine tool adjustment and process inspection, and reduce the cutting time due to the use of the optimal cutting amount. 4 It can process complex profile which is difficult to be processed by conventional method, or even some processing parts which cannot be observed. The disadvantage of NC machining is that the machine tool equipment is expensive and the maintenance personnel are required to have a high level.

Numerical control machining

What is the difference between the G code programming G02G03G12G13 of the CNC Machining center? How does it work?NC machining refers to machining with NC machining tools. CNC index control machine tool is programmed and controlled by NC machining language, usually G code. NC machining G code language tells the NC machine tool what kind of Cartesian position coordinates are used for the machining tools, and controls the feed speed and spindle speed of the tools, as well as the tool converter, coolant and other functions. NC machining has great advantages over manual machining, such as the parts produced by NC machining are very accurate and repeatable; NC machining can produce parts with complex shapes that cannot be machined manually. NC machining technology has been widely promoted. Most machining workshops have NC machining capacity. The most common NC machining methods in typical machining workshops include NC milling, NC lathe and EDM Wire Cutting (electric spark wire cutting). The tool for NC milling is called NC milling machine or NC machining center. The lathe for NC turning is called NC turning center. NC machining G code can be programmed manually, but usually the machining workshop uses CAM (computer aided manufacturing) software to automatically read CAD (computer aided design) files and generate G code program to control the NC machine tool [1].