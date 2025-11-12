Sharjah Ruler Awards Konexio Africa For Empowering Refugees With Tech Skills

Konexio Africa has been awarded the 9th Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA) for its pioneering work in using technology to create new opportunities for young refugees.

Selected from a competitive pool of 970 nominations, Konexio Africa was honoured at a ceremony in the presence of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. The event was organised by The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The award recognises the organisation as an advanced model for humanitarian work, specifically for its success in equipping refugees and vulnerable youth with digital skills and connecting them to online employment.

Konexio Africa's flagship Digital Inclusion Programme brings innovative, employment-focused training initiatives to refugee communities across the continent.

The organisation is on a mission to bridge the digital divide and opportunity gap for underserved talent, with a remarkable 84% of trainees reporting an improved income by the time they graduate.

The programme first launched in Africa in 2019, establishing its operations in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Malawi. Following its success there, Konexio Africa expanded to Kenya in 2021, where it now serves both urban refugees in Nairobi and camp-based refugees in the Kakuma refugee camp.

The Digital Inclusion Programme is designed to create opportunities for self-reliance and employment through online freelancing. It equips digital beginners with a strong foundation in digital literacy before training them in job-specific skills, giving them a crucial entry point into sustainable employment.

Mr Fabien de Castilla, Director of Konexio Africa, expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award.“This prize means so much. The award to us it's not only for Konexio Africa, it's for the more than 8,000 people we have trained and empowered across Africa in different refugee camps and host communities,” he said.

He highlighted the tangible impact of their programmes, which have transformed the lives of hundreds of families.“Konexio Africa equips refugees and vulnerable youth with digital skills and connected online opportunities. Through this, hundreds of families have already seen their lives changed, with steady income, food security, and access to education for their children,” he added.

Looking ahead, the organisation announced plans to expand its operations to more areas in Africa and to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) training into its curriculum, further enhancing the skill sets of the communities it serves.

SIARA serves as a global platform to honour impactful humanitarian efforts that promote resilience, dignity, and opportunity for refugees and forcibly displaced populations across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The award continues to expand its global reach, highlighting exemplary models in education, health, skills development, and social empowerment, and reaffirming the UAE's and Sharjah's enduring commitment to advancing humanitarian excellence.

During the ceremony, it was also announced that The Big Heart Foundation will launch the second film after the success of the first documentary film,“The Story of a Neighborhood,” which has been officially selected for 25 film festivals, winning 5 awards and receiving 9 nominations. Furthermore, nominations for the 10th edition of the SIARA award are now open.