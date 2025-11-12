403
Evergy Signal 12/11: Earnings Suggest Downside? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $76.49 (yesterday's intra-day low) and $77.06 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Evergy (EVRG) is a member of the S&P 500 Index. This index rides the AI wave up and down, but bearish catalysts are strengthening. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 Index turned bullish with a descending trendline.
- The EVRG D1 chart shows price action inside a bearish price channel. It also shows price action between its ascending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish with a descending trendline. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes. EVRG is descending as the S&P 500 Index inches higher, a bearish trading signal.
- EVRG Entry Level: Between $76.49 and $77.06 EVRG Take Profit: Between $67.30 and $70.29 EVRG Stop Loss: Between $79.32 and $83.59 Risk/Reward Ratio: 3.25
