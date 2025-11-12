Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Achieves $1 Million In New Contracts And Renewals, Expands Growth Across Security And Communication Technologies

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a leading developer of advanced physical security technologies, announced it has reached another $1 million milestone in new contracts and client renewals, reflecting growing nationwide demand for its autonomous security and emergency communication solutions. The company recorded over 60 new Emergency Communication Device (ECD) sales across higher education, healthcare, local government, and residential sectors, along with hundreds of renewals that expand its recurring revenue base. Knightscope also secured eight new Machine-as-a-Service (MaaS) subscriptions for its Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) and seven renewals across industries including healthcare, gaming, and real estate. This sustained momentum underscores Knightscope's role as a national leader in technology-driven safety infrastructure and its success in scaling predictable, data-driven recurring revenue through its MaaS model.

To view the full press release, visit

About Knightscope

Knightscope is transforming public safety with cutting-edge robotics and AI technologies. From autonomous security robots to advanced detection systems, Knightscope is committed to building safer communities where you live, work, study and visit. Our long-term ambition is bold but simple: to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN