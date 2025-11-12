Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Canadian Minister Of Foreign Affairs Anand

Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Canadian Minister Of Foreign Affairs Anand


2025-11-12 02:00:35
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand on the margins of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Ontario to discuss continued collaboration on transatlantic security, the Indo-Pacific, and reinforcing supply chains. Secretary Rubio also recognized Canada's engagement in Haiti and discussed the advancement of the Gang Suppression Force for Haiti.

MENAFN12112025004514009831ID1110334290



U.S. Department of State

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search