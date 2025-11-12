Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Canadian Minister Of Foreign Affairs Anand

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand on the margins of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Ontario to discuss continued collaboration on transatlantic security, the Indo-Pacific, and reinforcing supply chains. Secretary Rubio also recognized Canada's engagement in Haiti and discussed the advancement of the Gang Suppression Force for Haiti.

