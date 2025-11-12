Sportsedtv Welcomes Renowned Golf Instructor Dean Reinmuth As Senior Contributor

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SportsEdTV is pleased to announce that world-renowned golf instructor Dean Reinmuth has joined its team of senior contributors. Dean brings decades of experience, innovation, and success at the highest levels of the sport to the SportsEdTV community.

Dean Reinmuth is recognized as one of the most respected and creative golf instructors in the world. A former tour professional and long-standing PGA Tour coach, he has guided some of the game's most accomplished players. Notably, he coached Phil Mickelson from age 13 through multiple national junior and collegiate titles, including four AJGA Rolex Player of the Year awards, three NCAA Championships, and a U.S. Amateur title.

Throughout his career, Dean has coached winners on the PGA, LPGA, European, and Asian Tours, as well as collegiate and junior golfers. More than 20 professionals achieved their first victories under his guidance.

Dean is the creator of the Swing Shaping System, an innovative teaching philosophy that focuses on refining a golfer's natural motion rather than rebuilding it. His approach helps players achieve consistency, improve feel, and perform under competitive pressure.

In addition to his coaching career, Dean is the author of Tension Free Golf and the popular instructional video Take a Swing at Tension, which sold more than one million copies. He was also a featured instructor on The Golf Channel for over 15 years, appearing in programs such as Golf Talk Live, Golf Channel Academy, and The Dean of the Road, viewed in more than 100 million households worldwide.

As a Senior Contributor to SportsEdTV, Dean will share his expertise through video lessons, coaching articles, and webinars designed to help players and coaches at every level elevate their performance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dean Reinmuth to the SportsEdTV family,” said Victor Bergonzoli, CEO of SportsEdTV.“His teaching philosophy, experience with champions, and passion for helping golfers improve align perfectly with our mission to make world-class coaching accessible to everyone.”

Dean Reinmuth added,“Joining SportsEdTV allows me to expand my reach and share proven methods that help golfers refine their natural swing and achieve long-term success. I'm excited to contribute to a platform that truly supports learning and growth for all athletes.”

About SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV is a global leader in sports education, providing free access to thousands of videos and blogs featuring top coaches and athletes. Its mission is to help athletes, parents, and coaches learn, win, and celebrate through high-quality instruction, expert guidance, and an engaged global community.