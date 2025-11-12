Yocan Kodo Star Launches: Revolutionizing Compact Vaping With Galaxy Full Display Technology

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yocan, global leader in vaporizer technology, announces the launch of Yocan Kodo Star battery. Introducing the revolutionary Galaxy Full Display technology to a pocket-sized device, this remarkable product redefines portable vaping by providing users with intuitive controls and incredible features at a tiny footprint. The Kodo Star breaks new ground by being the first compact device to deliver this revolutionary feature.

A New Era of Smart Control

With a sleek size, Kodo Star packs powerful features into the compact device without any compromises to quality or performance. It also has the added ability to offer smart vaping options such as auto shutoff, 1.8V preheat or automatic power recovery modes.



Galaxy Full Display - Monitor your voltage status, session duration time and battery level in real time.

Precision Voltage Controlled - Up to 4.2 volts adjustable and can be adjusted at an interval of 0.1 volts. Smart Preheat - 10s Smart function at 1.8V for best performance with many kinds of concentrates.



Engineered For Excellence

Measuring only Kodo Star has a high capacity of 400mAh battery, it delivers long sessions with fast Type-C charging, which takes only around 0.8 hours. Compatible with all standard 510 cartridges. Advanced system protection technology with functions such as automatically cutting off in 15s (voltage threshold) protection and automatic shutdown when 1 hour is reached (low temperature heating resistance, overheating and short circuiting). High-performance medical-grade plastic and construction, providing great style and durability.



Designed For Your Life

This makes you not have to make choices between small and powerful, because both have been considered, thus bringing together professionalism in Kodo Star with the ultra-compact size. The device delivers amazing satisfaction whenever it's used with powerful effect and stable heat output from the 40W output wattage and the high-performance resistances available to users through its exclusive proprietary tech. The device is ideal for everyday, casual and social usage, with the small size offering ease and convenience to carry when travelling or going to work. It makes sense to own a single vape you can easily take anywhere so you can indulge yourself. Kodo Star allows easy personal use at all times and will give a great impression wherever they are used.





Technical Excellence

The Kodo Star's impressive specifications include:



Battery Capacity: 400mAh;

Voltage Range: 1.8V-4.2V (adjustable);

Charging Time: 0.8 hours (5V/1A Type-C Charge);

Coil Resistance: Compatible with 0.8Ω and above; Safety Features: Multiple protection systems(15 seconds);

Market Positioning

The Kodo Star targets the aesthetically conscious vapers who care about both how a product looks and performs.

Those looking for style;

Those wishing to enjoy their favourite flavors precisely;

Busy professionals on the go - always looking for comfort wherever they travel;

Five sophisticated colours: Black, White, Pink, Purple and Blue. Visually appealing technology made stylish.

For more detail, visit Yocan Kodo Star.





About Yocan

Since 2013, Yocan has remained ahead of the game in providing people with exciting and affordable vaping devices that are built to last, perform extremely well and offer a user experience like none other. The vaping community continues to grow globally; you can visit our website and find out about our ever-growing number of amazing quality vaporizers and see what we can deliver for you now.

Website:

Facebook:

Instagram:

YouTube:

Press Contact:

Company:Yocan Technolog Co., Ltd

Contact Person:Jimmy Wen

Email:...

Website:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

