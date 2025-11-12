ADRF Reduces Power Consumption And Rack Space With New High-Density ADXV POIM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ADRF's ADXV POIM Offers 75% Reduction in Components and 63% Rack Space Savings

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF), the largest pure-play distributed antenna system (DAS) and repeater provider for over a quarter century, today announced the launch of the new POIM (Point of Interface Medium Power Module) for its flagship ADXV DAS. The ADXV POIM offers up to 63% in rack space savings, 75% reduction in components, and 78% lower power consumption compared to the legacy POI (point of interface) module.

The POIM allows mobile carriers' RF sources to connect to the ADXV DAS head end, performing the combining, filtering, and level management that allows multiple carriers and radio frequency (RF) bands to feed into a single in-building wireless system.

Additional key features of the ADXV POIM include:



3 RF inputs or triple that of the legacy POI

Supports signal source input power up to 37 dBm

Lower power consumption compared to the legacy POI

Covers the full spectrum of RF bands, including 700 MHz, 850 MHz, PCS, AWS, WCS, BRS, and C-Band Backward compatible with the ADXV-H-NMS-AC/DC/AC-N4



"Our customers' demand for wireless technologies continues to grow, but the areas they install the equipment do not," said Victor Mejia, Product Manager of ADRF. "The POIM gives them the same powerful connectivity in a smaller package, cutting both costs and power use at a time when AI is using more energy than ever. We are committed to adapting our products to evolving system integrators' needs, making it easier for them to bring connectivity indoors to buildings and facilities of all sizes.”

For more information on ADRF's ADXV DAS and the new POIM, visit .

About ADRF

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. ("ADRF") is the leading provider of in-building wireless solutions that ensure reliable commercial and public cellular connectivity in venues of any size, shape, and location. Established in 1999 in Burbank, CA, ADRF prides itself on having a customer-centric focus, designing solutions that meet each customer's unique needs, while providing a pathway to scale for the future. Today, we serve some of the world's leading enterprises, system integrators, public safety entities, neutral host operators, and wireless service providers. ADRF's product portfolio of in-building wireless solutions includes Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES), antennas, and passive components. ADRF is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), has achieved TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications, and is a member of the Anterix Active Ecosystem, Forbes Technology Council, IFC, NFPA, Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), and Safer Buildings Coalition. .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Ross Blume Fusion PR on behalf of ADRF...