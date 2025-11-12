EV Realty Secures Additional Investment From Outpost, A Greenpoint Portfolio Company, Adds To Real Estate Portfolio With Stockton Property Acquisition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic investments will help the company address fleet needs through a growing network of charging hubs

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Realty announced today that Outpost, a GreenPoint portfolio company, has contributed assets for a direct minority investment in the company. This additional investment positions EV Realty to continue scaling its Powered Properties® portfolio to enable trucking fleet electrification along key freight corridors. As part of this effort, EV Realty also announced it has acquired an industrial property in Stockton, California that is ideally located for freight and logistics operations in a rapidly growing, power constrained region central to trucking operations in Northern California.

“EV Realty, our investors, and our project partners continue to see compelling opportunities to create value by serving the charging and logistics needs of fleet operators,” said EV Realty CEO Patrick Sullivan.“Today's announcements are important milestones in our shared mission to electrify trucking and help forward-looking fleets successfully compete in a rapidly evolving market.”

EV Realty and GreenPoint have operated a programmatic real estate joint-venture since Q1 2024. The investment announced today deepens GreenPoint's focus on transport infrastructure and electrification, building on investments in Outpost (US) and Lysara (Europe).

The latest addition to EV Realty's logistics hub portfolio is a 4-acre truck parking and trailer storage yard located at 1549 Industrial Drive in Stockton, California. The property is well located to suit a broad variety of logistics users, situated immediately north of the Stockton Airport, within two miles of both I-5 and SR-99, and just five miles from the Port of Stockton and the San Joaquin Valley's intermodal facilities. EV Realty expects to continue operating the site for truck and trailer parking while finalizing plans to develop a large-scale, high-power, grid-connected charging hub for medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The site was purchased from an affiliate of Dayton Street Partners.

“A thoughtful approach to real estate acquisition and development is an important part of EV Realty's Powered Properties® strategy for meeting fleet charging needs,” said Jenna Halperin, Senior Manager, Real Estate for EV Realty.“This acquisition is a textbook demonstration of EV Realty's ability to find land and power in one of California's most constrained grid markets, enabling us to advance fleet electrification quickly, efficiently, and at lower cost.”

Today's announcements show continued momentum for EV Realty and its investors as the company scales up to meet charging and logistics needs for fleet customers. The GreenPoint investment builds on lead investor NGP's recent $75 million commitment, and the newly announced Stockton site joins EV Realty's San Bernardino charging hub as another node in EV Realty and Prologis' shared network of fleet charging hubs throughout California. EV Realty's strong investor support, strategic real estate portfolio, and growing network of private and public project partners will enable the company to serve additional fleets and geographies as the market matures.

About EV Realty

EV Realty develops, owns, and operates high-powered EV charging hubs designed to solve a critical barrier to fleet electrification: access to reliable, low-cost, scalable grid power. Our Powered Properties® are strategically located near major freight corridors and industrial centers, providing our customers with dedicated, secure charging solutions where and when they need it most. By aggregating multiple fleets onto shared, private infrastructure, we reduce costs, improve truck utilization, and deliver services that critical commercial fleets require to keep moving. Learn more about how we're building the backbone of the electrified supply chain at

About Outpost

Outpost is building the backbone of freight. The company operates a national network of 25+ truck terminals and drop yards, helping fleets scale without capital investment by leveraging shared infrastructure. It also develops the gate automation technology that powers these facilities. Outpost Gate Automation automates access control and reduces operating costs with AI-based inspections, real-time event tracking, and streamlined driver communication. For fleets looking to expand their freight networks and terminal operators ready to modernize their gate operations, learn more at outpost.

Media Contact:

