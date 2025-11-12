Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Reports USD11.43B in Foreign Direct Investment in 2025

2025-11-12 08:53:44
(MENAFN) Türkiye attracted a total of $11.43 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first nine months of 2025, the International Investors Association (YASED) reported on Wednesday.

According to the association, this figure represents a substantial 46% increase compared with the same period last year, citing data from the Central Bank. The growth underscores Türkiye’s rising appeal as a destination for international investors, particularly in key sectors such as manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure.

Of the total FDI inflows, approximately $8 billion were directed specifically toward capital investment between January and September. This highlights a strong focus by foreign investors on long-term, productive commitments in the Turkish economy rather than short-term financial transactions.

In September alone, Türkiye drew $722 million in FDI, marking another month of steady international investor interest. Since 2003, cumulative foreign direct investment in the country has reached $285 billion, reflecting decades of sustained engagement from global capital.

YASED emphasized that these figures signal not only a rebound from previous economic challenges but also growing confidence in Türkiye’s investment climate.

