Türkiye Reports USD11.43B in Foreign Direct Investment in 2025
(MENAFN) Türkiye attracted a total of $11.43 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first nine months of 2025, the International Investors Association (YASED) reported on Wednesday.
According to the association, this figure represents a substantial 46% increase compared with the same period last year, citing data from the Central Bank. The growth underscores Türkiye’s rising appeal as a destination for international investors, particularly in key sectors such as manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure.
Of the total FDI inflows, approximately $8 billion were directed specifically toward capital investment between January and September. This highlights a strong focus by foreign investors on long-term, productive commitments in the Turkish economy rather than short-term financial transactions.
In September alone, Türkiye drew $722 million in FDI, marking another month of steady international investor interest. Since 2003, cumulative foreign direct investment in the country has reached $285 billion, reflecting decades of sustained engagement from global capital.
YASED emphasized that these figures signal not only a rebound from previous economic challenges but also growing confidence in Türkiye’s investment climate.
