De De Pyaar De 2 Advance Booking Report: Low Buzz For Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, R Madhavan Film

The long-awaited romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De 2, featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan, is going to go into cinemas by this weekend. However, it is early box-office trends speaking that have indicated the low advance booking figures and slow starts on the opening day.

De De Pyaar De 2 Advance Booking Report:

Analysts of trade said that the movie fell short in terms of buzz before the release compared to expectations, especially considering that in the past few years, Ajay Devgn has been maintaining consistent presence in the box office. The cast of popular actors plus the good success of De De Pyaar De's first part have increased expectations for the second part; however, the second part seems to get lukewarm advance ticket sales from the audiences.

Industry insiders explain that most of the advance bookings for the film have been booked at multiplexes in metropolitan cities and single screens and smaller cities have recorded nearly negligible sales. The current booking figures along with the buzz indicate that the movie may have an opening of modest numbers, possibly in ₹5-6 crore range on Day 1, unless word of mouth carries it into the weekend.

Low Buzz for Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, R Madhavan Film

One of the reasons for the lack of buzz may be low-key promotional activity. Unlike most big releases, the makers have kept the marketing low-key and are relying on brand recall from the first film. The chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh drew attention in last year De De Pyaar De, but the sequel's music and trailer have not yet gone viral.

Trade analysts equally believe that if audience reviews prove favorable for the film, post-release pickup may happen. The light-hearted mixture of comedy with family emotions, and the fresher flavor of R. Madhavan, could be widened to a different audience if favorable word-of-mouth propagates over the weekend.